White House sparks outrage with ‘disturbing’ photo of Trump ‘molesting’ US flag to celebrate Flag Day

The White House celebrated Flag Day by tweeting out a photo of President Donald Trump pawing an American flag — and social media users were disturbed and disgusted.

The holiday, which marks the adoption of the flag in 1777 by the Second Continental Congress, falls each year on Trump’s birthday.

The official government account tweeted out a photo of the president hugging a flag on the ad-festooned stage at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, where Trump delivered a lengthy and profane rant against his political enemies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter users were aghast at the image.

yikes! — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I seriously thought it was @TheDailyShow — TSA🏳️‍🌈USA🏳️‍🌈KID (@TSAUSAKID) June 14, 2019

Shameful and disturbing ADVERTISEMENT — Dee Zeliff (@ZeliffDee) June 14, 2019

Wait, what? This is not a satire account? — jes (@jwolfe73) June 14, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

::checks:: "Yup, that's the official WH twitter." Of all photos. This. 😐 — Rich McCoy (@_RichMcCoy) June 14, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

That flag just used the hashtag #MeToo — Val at Trippy Food (@TrippyFood) June 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Now they’re just laughing at everyone. They’re feeling invincible right now. — FTW4EVER (@jjs1951) June 14, 2019

Technically….very disrespectful. ADVERTISEMENT — Aaron Sarka (@SarkaAaron) June 14, 2019

['sexual healing' playing quietly in background] https://t.co/plhGpTYupd — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 14, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

This is real real weird. — Chris Howie (@MrChrisHowie) June 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

That photo doesn't come across the way you think it does, White House intern — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) June 14, 2019

Celebrating the desecration of the flag on an official government account? This administration really has no shame. Sad! — Chip Hourihan (@aaaacme) June 14, 2019

He's molesting that flag like he does to beauty pageant contestants. — Mike Trozzo 👓 (@MikeTrozzo) June 14, 2019