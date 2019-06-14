Quantcast
White House sparks outrage with ‘disturbing’ photo of Trump ‘molesting’ US flag to celebrate Flag Day

Published

1 min ago

on

The White House celebrated Flag Day by tweeting out a photo of President Donald Trump pawing an American flag — and social media users were disturbed and disgusted.

The holiday, which marks the adoption of the flag in 1777 by the Second Continental Congress, falls each year on Trump’s birthday.

The official government account tweeted out a photo of the president hugging a flag on the ad-festooned stage at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, where Trump delivered a lengthy and profane rant against his political enemies.

Twitter users were aghast at the image.

