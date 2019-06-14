White House sparks outrage with ‘disturbing’ photo of Trump ‘molesting’ US flag to celebrate Flag Day
The White House celebrated Flag Day by tweeting out a photo of President Donald Trump pawing an American flag — and social media users were disturbed and disgusted.
The holiday, which marks the adoption of the flag in 1777 by the Second Continental Congress, falls each year on Trump’s birthday.
The official government account tweeted out a photo of the president hugging a flag on the ad-festooned stage at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, where Trump delivered a lengthy and profane rant against his political enemies.
Twitter users were aghast at the image.
yikes!
I seriously thought it was @TheDailyShow
Shameful and disturbing
Wait, what? This is not a satire account?
::checks:: "Yup, that's the official WH twitter."
Of all photos. This. 😐
That flag just used the hashtag #MeToo
Now they’re just laughing at everyone. They’re feeling invincible right now.
Technically….very disrespectful.
['sexual healing' playing quietly in background]
This is real real weird.
That photo doesn't come across the way you think it does, White House intern
Celebrating the desecration of the flag on an official government account? This administration really has no shame. Sad!
He's molesting that flag like he does to beauty pageant contestants.
STOP. MOLESTING.. THE. FLAG.
I should be better than this but I laugh every time I see the photos of Trump hugging the flag and making his happy face. Planting a couple fast hideous kisses right there on the flag, holding it tight and rocking side to side, trying to find some way to grab the flag's ass.
