Whoopi Goldberg finally blows up after Meghan McCain peddles more falsehoods about ‘late-term abortion’

Whoopi Goldberg is reportedly fed up with “The View” co-host Meghan McCain, and her frustration appeared to boil over in Friday’s episode.

McCain interrupted Goldberg’s introduction to comment on a pair of fans wearing white and red hats with her last name printed on them.

“Oh my god, guys, look at their hats,” McCain shouted. “That’s amazing, thank you. I love you back. You can’t go near Trump, you’re going to trigger him.”

Goldberg tried to steer the panel back to Joe Biden’s commanding lead in Democratic polls.

“Anywho,” she said, and pointed to the two men. “Thanks for wearing the hats.”

Co-host Joy Behar complained Biden’s candidacy was being framed by Republican definitions of the political spectrum.

“I’m confused when they say they’re too far to the left,” Behar said. “In my day we had cleaner air. I went to city and state schools that were virtually free, so we don’t have that anymore. There was that. We all had health insurance when I was a kid. Doctors didn’t charge much at that time. Are those the lefty positions? What is it that they say is so progressive?”

McCain insisted that Democrats were proposing a lot of socialist policies, and Behar challenged her to identify those.

“For me every candidate except Biden is too far to the left,” McCain said, and said it would take her an entire show to list all the policies she found too far to the left.

“Just give me two,” Behar said.

McCain stammered after she was put on the spot.

“Health care for all, the Hyde amendment, they were talking about late-term abortion,” she said.

That’s when Goldberg blew her stack, and issued a correction to a misleading GOP talking point that McCain frequently trots out.

“I want to say something,” she said. “There is no such thing as late term abortion. There is no such thing.”

McCain insisted there was such a thing, and Goldberg corrected her.

“No, there isn’t,” Goldberg said. “You cannot do abortions after a certain amount of time unless there’s a danger.”

McCain disagreed, saying the topic was up for political debate — and Goldberg busted her.

“I just wanted to clear that up, because people keep saying ‘late-term abortions,’ and it’s not correct,” she said. “It does not happen.”