Al Sharpton brilliantly smacks down Trump on Morning Joe after the president calls him a ‘con man’
The Rev. Al Sharpton called out President Donald Trump after he hurled racist abuse at the civil rights leader and MSNBC broadcaster.
The two New Yorkers have known one another for decades, and Sharpton told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the president once begged for his approval shortly after his election.
“He would support us and come to us even after I would challenge him,” Sharpton said, “about (the) Central Park (Five) and attacking him on the birther (conspiracy). But make this note — on December 1, 2016, three weeks after the election, he called me after seeing me on this show, ‘Morning Joe,’ and asked me to come and meet with him.”
“He was president-elect,” the reverend recalled, “and he wanted me to come meet with him at Mar-A-Lago. I said, ‘I will only meet with you if I can bring other leaders of national civil rights organizations. (Trump said,) ‘No, Al, I just know you, let’s meet and let’s talk.'”
Trump called the civil rights leader a “troublemaker and con man” in his Monday morning attack, and Sharpton called out his hypocrisy.
“Why would you want, as president-elect of the United States, to meet with a troublemaker and a con man?” Sharpton said. “That’s who he is, and we know who he is. The question is, what are we going to do about it?”
Breaking Banner
‘Scandalous’ Russian ‘matchmaker’ runs away from questions about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein
A self-described "matchmaker" to Russian oligarchs is running away from his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Peter Listerman has been linked for years to Epstein, who was arrested on sex trafficking charges earlier this month, and the Russian businessman was defensive about his ties to the disgraced financier, reported The Daily Beast.
One of the website's reporters caught up with Listerman at the 10th annual Odesa International Film Festival shortly after Epstein's arrest, and found him surrounded by young women after posting racy videos of himself at the event talking about sex.
Why Trump’s stoking of white racial resentment is effective – but makes all working class Americans worse off
Many white men say they feel threatened by the increasing presence and success of minorities in the workplace.
As social scientists, we wondered if there is any evidence to support this perceived economic threat, a perception that can provide fertile ground for current rounds of racist and xenophobic political messaging.
Breaking Banner
Alan Dershowitz systematically smeared Epstein victims — including one of his own accusers: report
A damning profile of Alan Dershowitz in the New Yorker documents the ways in which the former Harvard Law professor has for decades smeared women who accuse men of sexual assault -- including the dozens of women who say they were abused by billionaire Jeffrey Epstein when they were underage.
In particular, the profile shows how Dershowitz regularly accuses alleged women victims of being drug addicts, such as when he got Claus Von Bülow's attempted murder conviction overturned by arguing that he wasn't the one who put his wife in a coma when he injected her with insulin. Rather, Dershowitz argued, his wife put herself in a coma through her addiction to alcohol and pills.