Amash urged by conservative to run as third-party candidate against Trump — even if it costs GOP the election
In an appeal written for the Daily Beast, a conservative columnist urged former Republican Rep. Justin Amash (MI) to take the next logical step and run for president against Donald Trump as a third party candidate even at the risk of electing a Democrat.
According to Matt Lewis — who claims he also no longer calls himself a Republican in line with Amash — he was “delighted” that Amash announced his own Declaration of Independence from the GOP on the Fourth of July, and said it gave him hope that it could bring about a sea change among fellow conservatives.
“I just really want someone to vote for come November 2020. Donald Trump (see his treatment of migrants on the border) is a non-starter for me.” he wrote. “And I’m left pining for a third-party designated hitter for the Republican Party.”
“Choosing Independence Day to announce your liberation from the Grand Old Party is both clever and poetic. And, having read Amash’s rationale for leaving the GOP, it seems to me like he now has an obligation to seek the presidency,” he continued. “Today’s Republican Party is, as Hunter Thompson said of the Kentucky Derby, decadent and depraved. As for me, I’m ready to go rogue. There’s a reason why I don’t self-identify as a Republican (though I am a proud conservative). I didn’t leave the party; the party left me. And I’m more than willing to follow Amash—if he does the right thing and runs for president.”
According to Lewis, there was no reason for Amash to stick around in the Republican Paty after what it has become under Donald Trump, writing, “It’s time for Justin Amash to run for president.”
“Sure, he’s not gonna win and he might even get blamed for electing a Democrat. But presidential campaigns are about more than the here and now,” he confessed. “Maybe someday the GOP will get its act back together, and maybe an Amash run will help inspire a new generation of conservatives and libertarians who will do just that. Or maybe this will be the beginning of a whole new movement—a whole new political party?”
Adding that he can’t vote for Trump and finds Democratic positions unpalatable, Lewis said he has set his sights on a “less ambitious goal.”
“To have someone on the ballot in 2020 that I’m not embarrassed to support,” he wrote, adding, “As far as I can tell, Justin Amash is the only game in town. ”
2020 Election
Paul Krugman trashes Trump’s ‘arrogance and ignorance’ on trade that has left ‘everyone poorer’
In a column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman took a look at Donald Trump's trade wars -- which the president said he could easily win -- and declared them a failure that have helped no one and instead "left everyone poorer."
According to the columnist, the president's assertion that "trade wars are easy to win" will "go down in the history books as a classic utterance — but not in a good way. Instead it will go alongside Dick Cheney’s prediction, on the eve of the Iraq war, that 'we will, in fact, be welcomed as liberators.' That is, it will be used to illustrate the arrogance and ignorance that so often drives crucial policy decisions."
Military veterans call for Trump impeachment in epic Fourth of July video: ‘I feel deeply betrayed’
Democratic members of Congress such as Rep. Maxine Waters and Rep. Rashida Tlaib aren’t the only ones calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. A group of U.S. military veterans is asking for the president to be impeached in a video released on the Fourth of July 2019.
The group is Common Defense, which was founded by U.S. Army veteran José Vasquez in 2016 to voice his opposition to Trump. For the anti-Trump video, Common Defense joined forces with another group, Need to Impeach.
“I served almost 15 years in the Army, and I feel deeply betrayed,” Vasquez declares in the video. “Our democracy is under attack, and we want to make sure that we protect it.”
Another unpopular president tried to turn around his low numbers with a Fourth of July celebration — it didn’t end well
President Donald Trump may hope that by throwing a giant military parade and giving a grand speech this Fourth of July, he will impress people enough to turn around his dismal polling numbers.
If so, there is a historical example that the president might want to take as a cautionary tale: President Harry Truman.
As presidential historian Douglas Brinkley explained to CNN's Dana Bash on "Inside Politics," Truman — at the nadir of his popularity — tried to turn his image around with a similar grand statement on the Fourth of July. And he ultimately decided not to run for re-election at all.