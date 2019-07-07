Bill Barr could interfere with Trump pal Jeffrey Epstein’s prosecution: ex-FBI official

In a series of tweets on Saturday night and Sunday morning, former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi admitted that Attorney General William Barr could run interference for the president with the U.S. Attorney’s office in New York’s prosecution of alleged child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

After linking to a report on Epstein’s arrest, commenters noted the millionaire’s relationship to President Donald Trump and the ex-FBI man said Barr — as the head of the Justice Department — could insert himself into the case but it would be highly obvious if he tried to interfere.

First writing, “Watch for the current Secretary of Labor; Watch for why this is being handled by the Public Corruption section at SDNY, ” Figliuzzi, added, “Yes, AG Barr oversees the US Attorney’s Office in NY, so it’s possible he could attempt to interfere, though it would be obvious. Also, many years ago, Barr’s father hired Epstein to teach at the private Dalton school, with no college degree. So there’s that…”

You can see his series of tweets below:

Watch this one closely: Jeffrey Epstein Arrested For Sex Trafficking of Minors: Sources #Epstein #acosta https://t.co/6ViUZd2d81
— Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) July 7, 2019

Watch for the current Secretary of Labor; Watch for why this is being handled by the Public Corruption section at SDNY…
— Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) July 7, 2019

Frank, can Barr interfere? Some dramatic implications here to unfold.
— LTS📢 (@LisaToddSutton) July 7, 2019

Yes, AG Barr oversees the US Attorney's Office in NY, so it's possible he could attempt to interfere, though it would be obvious. Also, many years ago, Barr's father hired Epstein to teach at the private Dalton school, with no college degree. So there's that…
— Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) July 7, 2019