Bill Barr recused himself from the Jeffrey Epstein case — after questions about their relationship

Published

18 mins ago

on

According to CNN, Attorney General Bill Barr says he will recuse himself from anything involving the Jeffrey Epstein case.

While in South Carolina, Barr joined a firm that had represented Epstein. Barr’s father also hired Epstein to teach at the private Dalton school, despite him not having a college degree.

“I’m recused from that matter because one of the law firms that represented Epstein long ago was a firm that I joined for a period of time,” Barr said, according to a NBC News producer.

Some had raised questions about Barr’s connection to Epstein.

Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi claimed over the weekend that Barr could have run interference for the president with the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Epstein case.

Mitch McConnell is furious Kris Kobach is trying to run for the US Senate — because he'll lose

Published

57 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

Republican Kris Kobach is known for his epic losses in most elections he has run. It's for that reason that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's PAC is trying to shame him out of running for the Kansas Senate seat.

According to Jonathan Weisman, deputy Washington editor for The New York Times, the McConnell team doesn't think Kobach has a chance to win, even in the conservative state.

"Kansas Republicans deserve a nominee who can win. [Senate Leadership Fund's] only objective is ensuring Pat Roberts' Senate seat doesn't fall into the hands of Chuck Schumer and DC Democrats. It is imperative Republicans put our best foot forward in Kansas," McConnell's fund said in a statement.

Wharton admission officer dunks on President Trump's claims of being a genius

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump often cites his superior intelligence -- even though former administration officials, who grew frustrated with the tribulations of the Trump White House, have publicly accused the president of being dangerously uninformed and disorganized.

For example, the president and Rex Tillerson, Trump's former Secretary of State, once argued over which one was "dumber than a rock."

Trump has also cited his Wharton degree as proof of "super genius stuff." On Monday, the Washington Post reported that an admission officer recalls that Trump's entry into the school was not, on its own, a sign of genius. In fact, a young Trump was able to get an interview through his family connections.

