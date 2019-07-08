Bill Barr recused himself from the Jeffrey Epstein case — after questions about their relationship

According to CNN, Attorney General Bill Barr says he will recuse himself from anything involving the Jeffrey Epstein case.

While in South Carolina, Barr joined a firm that had represented Epstein. Barr’s father also hired Epstein to teach at the private Dalton school, despite him not having a college degree.

“I’m recused from that matter because one of the law firms that represented Epstein long ago was a firm that I joined for a period of time,” Barr said, according to a NBC News producer.

Some had raised questions about Barr’s connection to Epstein.

Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi claimed over the weekend that Barr could have run interference for the president with the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Epstein case.