Black ‘Fox & Friends’ fan reassures the president: ‘African Americans love you!’
As another racism scandal engulfs the White House, Fox News hauled a black audience member in front of the camera to assure President Donald Trump that African-American voters “love” him.
A former White House official was quoted this week saying that Trump got a warped sense of his popularity with black voters from watching Fox News all day, and the network provided a crystal-clear example of that Thursday morning.
“It’s crazy,” said a member of the studio audience who identified himself as Jim, from Scarsdale, New York. “AOC, she is really new speaker of the House. This Omar is the chairman of the Democrat Party. This stuff about racism and attacking President Trump.”
“African-Americans love the economy right now,” Jim continued. “We have got 6 million new jobs, 1.5 million jobs for African-Americans. He has produced over $100 million for opportunity zones 8,000 regions that are depressed in the United States. He’s doing the right thing.”
“If he’s watching today, President Trump, African-Americans love you,” he added. “You will get more than 50 percent. Let Trump be Trump.”
Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked whether he believed Trump was signaling a racist dog whistle by telling Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, among others, to go back to their home countries — but Jim didn’t agree.
“My father used to say every single day if you don’t like it here, just leave,” Jim said. “Same thing. Anybody that’s talking bad about America — Omar should be ashamed of herself the way she’s out there laughing about al-Qaeda. We’ve got 3,000 Americans have lost their lives. She should leave and go to Venezuela.”
Kilmeade was impressed by Jim’s ability to rattle off Fox News talking points.
“Why don’t you do the show?” Kilmeade said, as the audience cheered and hooted. “You’re better at it than I am.”
Fox & Friends audience member denies that it's racist to tell people of color to go back where they came from, then says Ilhan Omar should leave the United States for Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/wn8ZSnmbgQ
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 18, 2019
The debt ceiling and why we should kill it: 5 questions answered
Editor’s note: The U.S. government maxed out its national credit card in March and has been moving money around ever since to avoid running out of cash. Very soon the Treasury Department will reach the limits of this financial sleight of hand, and Congress will have to either raise the debt ceiling – currently US$22 trillion – or suffer the consequences. Economist Steve Pressman explains why we have a ceiling and why it’s time to abolish it.
Prosecutions for child sex trafficking plummet under Trump: Maybe it’s a coincidence?
Despite the recent arrest of financier Jeffrey Epstein on child sex trafficking charges, federal prosecutions of child sex traffickers have fallen by more than 26 percent under President Trump.
Federal prosecutors are on pace to file 162 child sex trafficking cases this fiscal year, marking a 26.7 percent drop from last year and a 32.2 percent drop from five years ago, according to a report from Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC).
“If the present pace of such prosecutions continues, the fiscal 2019 total will be 162, compared to 221 last year,” the report said, adding that 2019 marked the second year that such prosecutions have fallen in a “reversal of the growth trend during the Obama years.”
Trump’s racist screed against Omar was scripted and came off the teleprompter: CNN’s Camerota
Appearing on CNN's "New Day," New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman revealed that American can expect more bashing of non-white lawmakers like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from now to election day in 2020 because Donald Trump's campaign is going to be all about race.
Responding to the president's rally in North Carolina that even CNN's chyron referred to as "ugly," the journalist said the Trump's campaign has flipped from touting the economy to one that is race-based -- and it is all because of Trump's racist tweets from last Sunday.