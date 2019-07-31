Booker bashes Biden’s record on criminal justice reform: ‘You’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor’
On Wednesday night’s Democratic debate, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NY) sparred on issues of racial justice and on each other’s records, each trying to cast themselves as a champion of civil rights.
“We have treated issues of race and poverty and addiction by locking people up and not lifting them up,” said Booker. “Since the 1970s, every crime bill, major and minor, has had his name on it. And those are your words, not and this is one of those instances where the house was set on fire, and you claimed responsibility for those laws. And you can’t just now come out with a plan to put out that fire.”
“The bills that the president — excuse me, the future president, that the senator is talking about, are bills that were passed years ago and passed overwhelmingly,” said Biden. “Since 2007, I, for example, tried to get the crack powder cocaine disparity eliminated. In 2007 you became mayor of Newark, and you had a police department that you went out and hired Rudy Giuliani’s guy and you engaged in stop and frisk. You had 75 percent of those stops reviewed as illegal; the Justice Department came after you for saying you were engaging in behavior that was inappropriate, and then, in fact, nothing happened. The entire time you were mayor.”
“I’m glad he endorsed my presidency already,” chuckled Booker. “It’s no secret I hired a police department with problems, but the head of the ACLU has already said that I put forth national accountability. Mr. Vice president, I didn’t interrupt you. Please have respect, sir. We have a system right now that’s broken. And if you want to compare records and I’m shocked that you do, I am happy to do that. Because all the problems that he is talking about that he created, I actually led the bill that got passed into law that reverses the damages that your bills that you were bragging calling it the Biden crime bill up until 2015.”
“The bill that he talks about is a bill in our administration we passed,” said Biden. “That’s the bill that passed. And the fact of the matter is, secondly, there is nothing done for the entire eight years he was mayor, there was nothing done to deal with the police department that was corrupt. Why did you announce on the first day a zero-tolerance policy of stop and frisk and hire Rudy Giuliani’s guy in 2007 when I was trying to get rid of the—”
“There’s a saying in my community, that you’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor,” said Booker. “You need to come to the city and see the reforms we put in place. The head of the ACLU said that I embraced reform not just in action but in deeds. You are trying to shift the view from what you created. There are people right now in prison for life, for drug offenses because you stood up and used that tough on crime phony rhetoric that got a lot of people elected but destroyed communities like mind. This isn’t about the past. This is about the present right now. I believe in redemption. I’m happy you evolved. But you offer no redemption to the people in prison right now.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Julián Castro punches Biden on family separations at Dem debate: ‘We need to have some guts on this issue’
Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro accused former Vice President Joe Biden of not having enough "guts" to pursue a path to ending migrant family separations.
At Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate on CNN, Biden was asked if he would resume the immigration policies that were in place under President Barack Obama, who deported 800,000 people.
"Absolutely not," Biden insisted before he was interrupted by protests from the crowd.
"We’re in a circumstance where if you say you can just cross the border," Biden continued, "what do you say to all of those people around the world who want the same thing to come to the United States and make the case, that they have to wait in line. The fact of the matter is, you should be able to -- if you cross the border illegally, you should be able to be sent back."
2020 Election
WATCH LIVE: 2020 Democrats debate on CNN’s second night
On Wednesday night, the remaining 10 Democratic candidates will gather in Detroit for the second round of July's Democratic debate.
The second night's participants will include former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Michael Bennet (D-CO), Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and businessman Andrew Yang.
One of the most heavily anticipated aspects of the evening will be the interplay between Biden and Harris, who clashed sharply over civil rights issues in the first debate.
CNN
Dems must stop infighting — and instead attack the ‘big steaming pile of poop’ in the White House: CNN’s Begala
CNN political analyst Paul Begala on Wednesday said that Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate featured too much infighting among candidates, and not nearly enough attacks on President Donald Trump.
While previewing the debate that's set for Wednesday night, Begala offered some advice for former Vice President Joe Biden and told him to make an argument about electability before talking about his policy plans.
"Most Democrats think there's a steaming pile of poop on my kitchen table, and you're telling me you're going to build a new house? Just get rid of the poop!" Begala said. "That's the message!"