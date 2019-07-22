‘Close the Camps!’ Protesters march against Trump’s plan to imprison migrant kids at site of Japanese, indigenous incarceration
Fort Sill was the site of one of the nation’s Japanese American internment camps during World War II, decades after it was the site of imprisoned native communities
Hundreds of activists rallied in over 100° heat in Lawton, Oklahoma on Saturday to demand the Trump administration stop the incarceration of asylum-seeking children.
“Close the camps!” the crowd of protesters shouted on their march to Fort Sill.
WATCH LIVE#CloseTheCamps pic.twitter.com/8ETn87ZNB3
— United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) July 20, 2019
People from all across the nation are here to stop Fort Sill from becoming another child concentration camp! ✊🏿✊🏽✊🏼 #CloseTheCamps
WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/VnNwhcAgJQ pic.twitter.com/zqJjlFgxup
— United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) July 20, 2019
Protestors fill the overpass right outside #FortSill, blocking traffic on Sheridan Ave #CloseTheCamps pic.twitter.com/py21XTNxfv
— Jessica I. Vazquez (@JIVazquezOK) July 20, 2019
While the broad array of groups behind the action, including United We Dream, have voiced outrage over the detention camps broadly, the administration’s plan to recycle Fort Sill as a detention site for roughly 1,400 migrant children currently at Customs and Border Patrol facilities in Texas—as soon as next month—has generated specific concerns given military post’s history, spurring several protests already.
As the Close the Camps website says in call-to-action,
Fort Sill is the same place where 700 Japanese Americans were detained and tortured during World War II. This is the same location where indigenous people of the Apache nation were imprisoned, and separated from their families while generations of indigenous youth were forced to assimilate at the fort’s boarding school.
Writer and law professor Mari Matsuda recently wrote of the site’s dark past well, noting,
“This is not who we are” is belied by the history of the military base. Located on the plains to impose order in a time of settler ascendency, Fort Sill presided over the displacement of native people. The great Apache chief Geronimo and families from his tribe were imprisoned for years at Fort Sill—the first instance of child incarceration there.ADVERTISEMENT
“Fort Sill is not an anomaly, but it is a reminder of the ongoing violences of settler colonialism, racism, and xenophobia that have defined far too much of our nation’s history,” Densho, an organization that fosters education about the WWII internment camps, said last week.
We are now outside of Fort Sill. #CloseTheCamps pic.twitter.com/omM3WIDy0Z
— Tsuru For Solidarity (@TsuruSolidarity) July 20, 2019
“We must stop repeating history,” said the ACLU of Oklahoma in a tweet promoting Saturday’s action.
The protesters also focused on Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican. They are demanding he stop enabling Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda and get ICE out of Oklahoma, according to a press statement from the Indigenous Environmental Network.
.@GovStitt must ban the use of any state resources for immigrant detention and the opening of any private camp in Oklahoma! #CloseTheCamps
📲 TEXT CloseTheCamps to 877877pic.twitter.com/mB2SaM0yqW
— United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) July 20, 2019
“Now we see our speaking up is not enough,” Tom Ikeda, exuctive director of Densho, said recently. “We have to start going to the streets.”
2020 Election
Top conservative broadcaster Cumulus Media blocks its own radio stations from airing Pete Buttigieg interview
The third largest AM and FM broadcaster in America is blocking an interview one of its radio hosts conducted with Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Cumulus Media, a conservative broadcaster that owns and operates over 400 radio stations in 87 media markets across the country, told Blair Garner, host of The Blair Garner Radio Show, he could not air any part of his interview with Buttigieg. Garner said via Twitter, "My employer decided I couldn't air it."
Garner hosts his show on FM country music radio stations and is nationally syndicated across more than 150 stations. Cumulus blocked any station from airing the 20-minute interview, according to HuffPost.
Breaking Banner
Trump is ‘eviscerating the government’ even worse than George W. Bush: White House veteran
Richard A. Clarke, a prominent counterterrorism expert who has served under almost every president since Reagan, has long been convinced that the worse president in his lifetime was George W. Bush — even through much of the early period of President Donald Trump's administration.
But on Monday, The Daily Beast published new comments from Clarke suggesting that he is growing less sure of this assessment.
"He's eviscerating the government. He’s eviscerating capabilities that we need," Clarke told the Beast. "And it's not as though if the Democrats win the 2020 election you just turn those capabilities back on. The people go away, the skill sets go away, the capabilities atrophy. And it will take years to undo the damage."
Breaking Banner
Trump-loving news network hires Russian propagandist linked to 2016 election interference: report
According to a report at the Daily Beast, a San Diego broadcasting operation that is vying with Fox News to catch the eye of Donald Trump is employing a reporter with links to Russian efforts to manipulate the 2016 election.
One America News Network (OANN), which was once home to Fox personality Tomi Lahren, now employs Kristian Brunovich Rouz, who joined the network and is still doing work with Russian government-run Sputnik.
According to the report, Sputnik "played a role in Russia’s 2016 election interference operation, according to an assessment by the U.S. intelligence community."