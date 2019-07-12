Quantcast
‘Concentration camps are unAmerican’: Activists gather nationwide to #CloseTheCamps in #Lights4Liberty protests

Published

1 min ago

on

Cities and towns across America saw protests against President Donald Trump on Friday.

The “Close the Camps” protests organized by “Lights for Liberty” were a response to the administration’s inhumane border policies.

The protests occurred the same day that a public relations tour by Vice President Mike Pence backfired after the VP was greeted with an overwhelming stench of urine at Trump’s camps.

Here are views of the protests:

Democrats cave on timing of Robert Mueller testimony — but he will supposedly eventually answer questions

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

Special counsel Robert Mueller will eventually testify before Congress, House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) claimed on Friday.

"We have reached an agreement with Special Counsel Mueller to reschedule his public testimony for July 24, at which time Mr. Mueller has agreed to appear for an extended period of time," Nadler posted on Twitter.

Under subject of subpoena, Mueller had been scheduled to testify a week earlier.

"This will allow the American public to gain further insight into the Special Counsel's investigation and the evidence uncovered regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and President Trump's possible obstruction of justice and abuse of power," Nadler claimed.

VP Mike Pence subjected to overwhelming ‘stench of urine’ while touring a Trump concentration camp: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

Vice President Mike Pence was met with an "overwhelming" stench of urine while touring one of President Donald Trump's controversial detention facilities.

"VP saw 384 men sleeping inside fences, on concrete with no pillows or mats. They said they hadn’t showered in weeks, wanted toothbrushes, food. Stench was overwhelming," Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post reported Friday.

CNN's Matt Hoye also focused on the smell inside Trump's camp.

"Reporters describe stench of urine," he reported.

https://twitter.com/jdawsey1/status/1149817289069486081

https://twitter.com/mattyhoyeCNN/status/1149821773376045059

‘Very damning’: Jeffrey Epstein’s $350,000 in witness tampering proves the ‘bad activity’ has not stopped

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

The latest allegations against billionaire convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstien will be "very damning" when presented to a judge, NBC News' investigative reporter Tom Winter explained on MSNBC on Friday.

"Tonight, in a new court filing, federal prosecutors are now accusing Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested for allegedly trafficking underaged girls -- they are accusing him now of witness tampering," anchor Steve Kornacki reported. "Prosecutors say that Epstein wired $350,000 to two of his possible co-conspirators just days after the Miami Herald began publishing a series of articles about Epstein’s conduct and the circumstances surrounding that lenient nonprosecution agreement he cut with federal prosecutors."

