‘Concentration camps are unAmerican’: Activists gather nationwide to #CloseTheCamps in #Lights4Liberty protests
Cities and towns across America saw protests against President Donald Trump on Friday.
The “Close the Camps” protests organized by “Lights for Liberty” were a response to the administration’s inhumane border policies.
The protests occurred the same day that a public relations tour by Vice President Mike Pence backfired after the VP was greeted with an overwhelming stench of urine at Trump’s camps.
Here are views of the protests:
Rabbi @JoshuaMZStanton says the prayer over the Shabbat candles at #Lights4Liberty & makes clear why we are observing it here with our immigrant neighbors:
“There cannot be a Shabbat Shalom (a sabbath of peace) when there are kids in cages.” pic.twitter.com/VaRUGUew81
— Brad Lander (@bradlander) July 12, 2019
At #Lights4Liberty Boston#JewsAgainstICE #CloseTheCamps #EndUSConcentrationCamps #NeverAgainIsNow #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/cw2WdptVnC
— Laura 🌅 (@TutusNTinyHats) July 12, 2019
These children spoke for all of us…#CloseTheCamps #CloseTheCampsNow #LightsforLiberty #Lights4Liberty #DontLookAway pic.twitter.com/v6oPmVbUbk
— Samy Nemir-Olivares (@Samynemir) July 12, 2019
DC’s #LightsforLiberty protest in front of the White House to #CloseTheCamps. #FamiliesBelongTogether @Lights4Liberty pic.twitter.com/2N3bMkt376
— Alyssa Eisenstein (@alyssaeisen) July 12, 2019
DC. #Lights4Liberty pic.twitter.com/xJIyrT6TI1
— LightsForLiberty– Official (@Lights4Liberty) July 13, 2019
The message from Philadelphia today: Close the camps, Free the kids. #NN19 #ClosetheCamps pic.twitter.com/dAjPykvGl8
— C.J. Atkins (@cj_atkins) July 12, 2019
Tonight we’re at the #LightsForLiberty Vigil in front of the White House joining in the call to #CloseTheCamps! pic.twitter.com/cYJ55T9lg9
— Advancing Justice | AAJC (@AAAJ_AAJC) July 13, 2019
Standing in solidarity with all our communities.
Immigration rights are disability rights are civil rights are human rights. #NNActionJawn #NN19 #NeverAgainIsNow #ClosetheCamps #Lights4Liberty pic.twitter.com/Ecu7jQQuMy
— Elena Hung (@ElenaHung202) July 12, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
amazing words from Rosie O’Donnell tonight at the @Lights4Liberty vigil in NYC. #DontLookAway #LightsforLiberty pic.twitter.com/X3UHmyszEa
— New Sanctuary Coalition (@NewSanctuaryNYC) July 13, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Jerry Nadler at #Lights4Liberty https://t.co/OCYKBsOwyR
— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) July 13, 2019
Tonight we stand with our immigrant neighbors. Not only that, we ARE our immigrant neighbors. We are all connected. And we stand against this evil injustice of concentration camps happening yet again, for at least the third time in history. #LightsforLiberty #Lights4Liberty #AVL pic.twitter.com/FaaGlxoUr2
— Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) July 13, 2019
#Lights4Liberty Foley Square with @NewSanctuaryNYC @episcopal_news @EpiscopalNY @NYSCofChurches @KajiDousa @JoshuaMZStanton pic.twitter.com/uKTzxFYJR4
— Interfaith Center NY (@ICNY) July 12, 2019
Meanwhile, at the White House right now… pic.twitter.com/8WCK7Svbhp
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 12, 2019
Right now in Homestead Florida! Members of our communities taking action to #CloseTheCamps at the #LightsForLiberty event! pic.twitter.com/7jRJptXrGz
— United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) July 13, 2019
About 1,000 people here in front of the MA State House for the Boston #Lights4Liberty protest. Chanting:
CLOSE CAMPS NOW!
CLOSE CAMPS NOW!
CLOSE CAMPS NOW!
As Jews we must say #NeverAgain. @jvplive #CloseTheCamps pic.twitter.com/dfGnBInpHV
— JVP Boston (@JVPBoston) July 12, 2019
MASSIVE CROWD gathering NOW w/ INBK showing up in full force in Foley Square for tonight’s #LightsforLiberty vigil. We’re here to demand our leaders in congress ACT immediately to #CloseTheCamps, #DefundHate & fight for immigrant communities. pic.twitter.com/HtE291LnMG
— Indivisible NationBK (@bkindivisible) July 12, 2019
Boston turning out to #ClosetheCamps #Lights4Liberty #LightsforLiberty pic.twitter.com/q4hmH8mEZY
— Madison Tallant (@mad_tallant) July 12, 2019