‘Concentration camps are unAmerican’: Activists gather nationwide to #CloseTheCamps in #Lights4Liberty protests

Cities and towns across America saw protests against President Donald Trump on Friday.

The “Close the Camps” protests organized by “Lights for Liberty” were a response to the administration’s inhumane border policies.

The protests occurred the same day that a public relations tour by Vice President Mike Pence backfired after the VP was greeted with an overwhelming stench of urine at Trump’s camps.

Here are views of the protests:

Rabbi @JoshuaMZStanton says the prayer over the Shabbat candles at #Lights4Liberty & makes clear why we are observing it here with our immigrant neighbors: ADVERTISEMENT “There cannot be a Shabbat Shalom (a sabbath of peace) when there are kids in cages.” pic.twitter.com/VaRUGUew81 — Brad Lander (@bradlander) July 12, 2019

Tonight we’re at the #LightsForLiberty Vigil in front of the White House joining in the call to #CloseTheCamps! pic.twitter.com/cYJ55T9lg9 — Advancing Justice | AAJC (@AAAJ_AAJC) July 13, 2019

Tonight we stand with our immigrant neighbors. Not only that, we ARE our immigrant neighbors. We are all connected. And we stand against this evil injustice of concentration camps happening yet again, for at least the third time in history. #LightsforLiberty #Lights4Liberty #AVL pic.twitter.com/FaaGlxoUr2 — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) July 13, 2019

Meanwhile, at the White House right now… pic.twitter.com/8WCK7Svbhp — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 12, 2019

Right now in Homestead Florida! Members of our communities taking action to #CloseTheCamps at the #LightsForLiberty event! pic.twitter.com/7jRJptXrGz — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) July 13, 2019

About 1,000 people here in front of the MA State House for the Boston #Lights4Liberty protest. Chanting: CLOSE CAMPS NOW!

CLOSE CAMPS NOW!

CLOSE CAMPS NOW! As Jews we must say #NeverAgain. @jvplive #CloseTheCamps pic.twitter.com/dfGnBInpHV — JVP Boston (@JVPBoston) July 12, 2019