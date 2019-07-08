Conservative Christian nonprofit under scrutiny after ‘illegal campaign intervention’ to help Jim Jordan
A Christian non-profit organization endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) in his bid to be GOP minority leader, reports Friendly Atheist. It’s a potential breach of its 503 status and now, atheist groups are calling on the IRS to investigate the group’s partisan activity.
After Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) declined to seek re-election and the Democrats took the House in the midterms, Republicans lost the speakership to Nancy Pelosi. Had Republicans retained control, Jordan was a top contender for Speaker.
That’s where the Christian group came in.
“Here’s where it gets bizarre: The American Family Association, a conservative Christian non-profit group, sent their members an email last July saying Jordan should be the next Speaker because the other candidates were “establishment Republicans” and therefore not good enough,” writes the Friendly Atheist.
“They wanted their members to pressure their representatives to vote for Jordan.”
The blog cited the language they used to lobby for Jordan.
“… The next Speaker of the House must be a great leader, not just a good one,” the group wrote. “Congress needs a Speaker who has a proven track record with a convictional vision of greatness to restore and defend the constitutional republic of the United States of America. Jim Jordan displays such qualities.”
“Congressional conservatives should not make behind-the-scenes deals with current leadership on who the next Speaker will be. Instead, House Republicans need to select Jim Jordan, a proven conservative Speaker.”
Although they failed to install Jordan as leader of the GOP — that honor went to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) it raised serious questions about the group’s influence over the U.S. political process.
“But the whole charade raised a bigger question: Why was a non-profit group — which, by definition, can’t endorse candidates in an election if it wants to keep its tax-exempt status — endorsing a candidate in an election?” the Friendly Atheist observed.
“This wasn’t advocating on an issue, which non-profits often do without a problem. This was telling members You need to support a particular candidate for a particular position. It’s literally the one thing you can’t do if you want to hold on to all those perks of being a non-profit group.”
Now, the Freedom From Religion Foundation is calling on the IRS to investigate.
… The email came from AFA’s 501(c)(3) arm, not its 501(c)(4) arm.
… In this instance, AFA inappropriately used its 501(c)(3) status to intervene in a political campaign. AFA violated IRS regulations by criticizing candidates by name and by endorsing a candidate.ADVERTISEMENT
FFRF respectfully requests that the IRS commence an immediate investigation to determine whether AFA violated IRS regulations prohibiting a 501(c)(3) from intervening in a political campaign. The IRS should take appropriate action to remedy any violations that occurred or which continue to occur.
Breaking Banner
Harvard Law professor shames Alan Dershowitz for trying to shut the press out of Epstein court proceedings
On Monday, the Miami Herald reported that an attorney representing former Harvard Law Professor and high-powered defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz has written to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, requesting that the press be blocked from the child trafficking proceedings against billionaire wealth manager Jeffrey Epstein — a measure that, if it is successful, would once again hide the most crucial details of Epstein's crimes from the general public.
Fellow Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe offered a scathing response to the news:
Breaking Banner
Federal prosecutors have ‘intensified’ investigation into top Trump fundraiser Elliott Broidy: New York Times
Federal prosecutors have "intensified" their investigation into the former Finance Chairman of the Republican National Committee, The New York Times reported Monday.
"In recent months, federal authorities have searched Mr. Broidy’s Southern California office and subpoenaed records related to him from a one-time business partner and from Mr. Trump’s inaugural committee," The Times reported. "They have reportedly asked the authorities in Romania for assistance investigating associates with whom Mr. Broidy worked to win military intelligence contracts potentially worth as much as $64 million."
Trump is ‘torching’ the credibility of his DOJ — says attorney who beat him on 2020 Census at the Supreme Court
President Donald Trump is destroying the credibility of his administration before the United States Supreme Court, former Solicitor General Neal Katyal explained on MSNBC on Monday.
The loss of credibility could have long-lasting ramifications on other, close cases before the Supreme Court.
"The Trump administration was recently rebuked by the Supreme Court over the census controversy," MSNBC's Ari Melber reported Monday. "It said it was backing down, then reversed itself saying it would still try to get a citizenship question on the census."
"That’s not all. The news tonight is fallout over the DOJ replacing the lawyers working on this issue," he added.