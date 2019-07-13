Epstein investigation could turn up proof of woman’s claim Trump raped her in accused predator’s home: Trump biographer

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” the author of “TrumpNation,” Tim O’Brien, claimed that the Southern District of New York investigators uncovered a wealth of photographic evidence from accused child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse that could clear up — or confirm — accusations made by a woman who claimed Donald Trump raped her in Epstein’s home in the ’90s.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, O’Brien noted that Epstein’s home has cameras in every room leading him to believe that there is a treasure trove of tapes showing criminality.

According to the journalist, “When I worked on my book about Trump, Trump regularly talked to me about Jeff Epstein and he felt they had lifestyles that were in synch. But what is happening now with this investigation in the Southern District and they’re going to get access to Jeffrey Epstein’s videos.”

“The other thing is, there is an outstanding claim a Jane Doe claim filed right before the election by a woman in her 30’s who said in the ’90s when she was 13, Donald Trump raped her in Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse in the Upper East Side,” he continued. “The veracity of that claim can be tested now by the Southern District.”

“They’re investigating what occurred in Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse,” he remarked. “They should interview every woman who came in and out of that townhouse, including the woman that made this claim against the president right before the election.”

Adding, “She withdrew her claim because she got death threats, so the White House says her claims were baseless,” O’Brien suggested, “That can be tested very quickly.”

