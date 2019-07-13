Quantcast
Connect with us

Epstein investigation could turn up proof of woman’s claim Trump raped her in accused predator’s home: Trump biographer

Published

2 hours ago

on

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” the author of “TrumpNation,” Tim O’Brien, claimed that the Southern District of New York investigators uncovered a wealth of photographic evidence from accused child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse that could clear up — or confirm — accusations made by a woman who claimed Donald Trump raped her in Epstein’s home in the ’90s.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, O’Brien noted that Epstein’s home has cameras in every room leading him to believe that there is a treasure trove of tapes showing criminality.

According to the journalist, “When I worked on my book about Trump, Trump regularly talked to me about Jeff Epstein and he felt they had lifestyles that were in synch. But what is happening now with this investigation in the Southern District and they’re going to get access to Jeffrey Epstein’s videos.”

“The other thing is, there is an outstanding claim a Jane Doe claim filed right before the election by a woman in her 30’s who said in the ’90s when she was 13, Donald Trump raped her in Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse in the Upper East Side,” he continued. “The veracity of that claim can be tested now by the Southern District.”

“They’re investigating what occurred in Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse,” he remarked. “They should interview every woman who came in and out of that townhouse, including the woman that made this claim against the president right before the election.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding, “She withdrew her claim because she got death threats, so the White House says her claims were baseless,” O’Brien suggested, “That can be tested very quickly.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fragile patriotism: Right-wing snowflakes, triggered by any criticism of America

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 13, 2019

By

The term "patriotism" may be associated with strength, but at least in the United States, the people who crow the loudest about loving their country are often the most fragile when it comes to expressing that love in a healthy way.

This ongoing problem of fragile patriotism — a phenomenon particularly prevalent among Trump-flavored American conservatives — contributes to many of the most persistent injustices that plague our country.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Barr must recuse himself from Epstein investigation due to his father’s relationship with the accused sexual predator: Ex-prosecutor

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 13, 2019

By

On Saturday, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Mimi Rocah called for Attorney General William Barr to recuse himself from the Jeffrey Epstein case, citing his father's association with the high-powered wealth manager:

And details in this article about Barr’s father’s role with Epstein=he should recuse from SDNY case.

— Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) July 13, 2019

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump spokesperson boasts the president isn’t ‘going to be beholden to courts anymore’

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 13, 2019

By

A White House spokesman let slip something in a Fox News interview on Friday he probably didn’t mean to say.

Discussing the defeat in the Commerce Department’s effort to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley tried to argue — as President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr have said — that despite all appearances, the administration was actually vindicated by the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court even ruled this question could be on there, but it was impossible to get it on in time for printing,” Gidley said.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image