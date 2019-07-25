Fox & Friends host admits the president committed obstruction: ‘Trump being Trump’
“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade admitted President Donald Trump probably obstructed justice, but he told viewers that didn’t really matter.
Fox News played a clip of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) saying that Trump had not been exonerated by Robert Mueller, who told Congress the same thing Wednesday, and explained that “we know for a fact that the president did everything he could to obstruct the
Kilmeade didn’t necessarily disagree.
“I think you could sum up the obstruction part as Trump being Trump,” Kilmeade said.
Then he justified the president’s apparent criminal wrongdoing in much the same way Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) had during the House Judiciary Committee hearing with the former special counsel.
“Picture this,” Kilmeade said. “You are wrongly accused, you know you didn’t collude with Russia, which is revealed in the first part, and then you have 19 lawyers, all of which are on the record hating you, and very talented and loaded to bear.”
“You have an endless budget, an open wallet to investigate you,” he continued. “Even if you did not rob the bank, if they are going to investigate you for robbing the bank you’ve got to wonder, why are they questioning everyone around me for something I didn’t do? What does Trump do? He fights you fights every step of the way, and the biggest reporter, the biggest anchor, the smallest outlet — if you say something wrong he will call you out, and that’s what this is.”
Brian Kilmeade: "I think you could sum up the obstruction part of the Mueller report [as] Trump being Trump." pic.twitter.com/8U1ZjfEyor
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 25, 2019
Fox News legal analyst accuses ‘shameless’ Trump of unleashing ‘a torrent of hatred’ not seen in decades
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano this week published a scathing editorial in which he called out President Donald Trump for promoting hatred and division in the United States.
In the editorial, Napolitano recalls the divisions created by the Vietnam War, and he says that the hatred being stoked by Trump rivals the turbulent late 1960s. Napolitano argues that Trump's decision to tell four Democratic lawmakers to "go back" to their home countries despite being American citizens was a particularly divisive and racist comment.
Fox & Friends: Mueller testimony ‘didn’t change anything — it changed everything because it really did clear the president’
The "Fox & Friends" co-hosts Thursday morning continued their jobs as the cheerleading squad for the Trump presidency, heaping twisted, illogical, false praise on President Donald Trump so heavily that he turned around and tweeted it out to his 62 million followers.
Speaking about Wednesday's testimony by former Special Counsel Robert Muellerbefore two House committees, co-host Ainsley Earhardt shared her utterly false hot takes with millions of Fox News viewers, but mostly with the all-important audience of one.
Republicans’ refusal to expand Medicaid had a cost: 15,000 deaths
The decision of 14 states not to expand Medicaid under Obamacare cost more than 15,000 lives, according to a new analysis by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
The Affordable Care Act would have expanded Medicaid to everyone making up to 138 percent of the federal poverty threshold in every state, but a 2012 Supreme Court decision allowed individual states to opt out. As a result, 14 states have not expanded Medicaid even though the ACA offers extensive federal subsidies to states that participate. The authors of the new study, headed by University of Michigan economist Sarah Miller, found that the decision not to expand Medicaid “likely resulted in 15,600 additional deaths over this four year period that could have been avoided if the states had opted to expand coverage.”