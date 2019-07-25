Fox & Friends host admits the president committed obstruction: ‘Trump being Trump’

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade admitted President Donald Trump probably obstructed justice, but he told viewers that didn’t really matter.

Fox News played a clip of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) saying that Trump had not been exonerated by Robert Mueller, who told Congress the same thing Wednesday, and explained that “we know for a fact that the president did everything he could to obstruct the

Kilmeade didn’t necessarily disagree.

“I think you could sum up the obstruction part as Trump being Trump,” Kilmeade said.

Then he justified the president’s apparent criminal wrongdoing in much the same way Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) had during the House Judiciary Committee hearing with the former special counsel.

“Picture this,” Kilmeade said. “You are wrongly accused, you know you didn’t collude with Russia, which is revealed in the first part, and then you have 19 lawyers, all of which are on the record hating you, and very talented and loaded to bear.”

“You have an endless budget, an open wallet to investigate you,” he continued. “Even if you did not rob the bank, if they are going to investigate you for robbing the bank you’ve got to wonder, why are they questioning everyone around me for something I didn’t do? What does Trump do? He fights you fights every step of the way, and the biggest reporter, the biggest anchor, the smallest outlet — if you say something wrong he will call you out, and that’s what this is.”

Brian Kilmeade: "I think you could sum up the obstruction part of the Mueller report [as] Trump being Trump." pic.twitter.com/8U1ZjfEyor — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 25, 2019