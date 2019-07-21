Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera turns his back on Trump after racist furor: His ‘critics were much more right than I’

Deep in a report on the fissures Donald Trump created between himself and some of his defenders, after he launched a racist attack on four Democratic lawmakers that led to an equally racist chant at a North Carolina presidential rally, Fox News contributor Gerald Rivera admitted that he now finds it near impossible to defend the president.

In an interview with the New York Times that came after Rivera blew up on a fellow Fox News host over the “send her back” chant aimed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) the longtime Fox personality said he has all but given up on Trump.

“As much as I have denied it and averted my eyes from it, this latest incident made it impossible,” Rivera confessed.

“My friendship with the president has cost me friendships, it has cost me schisms in the family, my wife and I are constantly at odds about the president,” he added. “I do insist that he’s been treated unfairly. But the unmistakable words, the literal words he said, is an indication that the critics were much more right than I.”

