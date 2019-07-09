Quantcast
George Conway calls on American Psychiatric Association to suspend rules and declare Trump mentally unfit for office

Published

1 min ago

on

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the husband of one of Donald Trump’s closest advisers urged the American Psychiatric Association to set aside the so-called “Goldwater rule” and declare the president mentally unwell and, therefore, unfit for office.

Section 7 in the APA’s Principles of Medical Ethics states that it is unethical for psychiatrists to give a professional opinion about public figures whom they have not examined in person, and whom they have not obtained consent to discuss their mental health.

According to conservative attorney George Conway, husband of Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, it is time to ignore the rule.

On Twitter, journalist Steven Bechloss commented on Donald Trump’s speech about the environment by writing “This person is not well. He is spouting nonsense. He is making up stories and thinks we’re going to believe it’s a credible version of reality. Where’s his family to perform an intervention? Where is his staff? Where are patriotic Americans in a position to stop this danger.”

That led Conway to retweet the comment while making an appeal to the APA.

“Why can’t @APAPsychiatric do the country a favor and dispense with the Goldwater Rule?” he insisted.

Although not a psychiatrist, Conway has consistently maintained that Trump suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

You can see the tweets below.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kellyanne Conway lobs sexist insults to mock Pelosi’s feud with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway used sexist metaphors to belittle a policy dispute between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and four freshmen Democrats.

Conway appeared Tuesday on Fox News, where she she mocked the "huge catfight" over border aid spending between Pelosi and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), reported Politico.

“Those four female Democrats that Nancy Pelosi is brushing back, I think they are all freshman members,” Conway said. “A major ‘meow moment’ — brushing back in a huge catfight, really ridiculing them — and they voted against the Democratic aid package.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Paul Krugman drops the mic on Trump and his pals for profiting from the atrocities he creates

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

In an uncompromising column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman accused Donald Trump and his enablers of personally profiting from the "atrocities" that are the end result of the president's own policies.

Posing the question, "Is it cruelty, or is it corruption?" Krugman explained that all evidence points to a mixture of both.

Starting with the president himself, Krugman writes, "Why is the administration providing cover for Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, who almost surely ordered the murder of The Washington Post’s Jamal Khashoggi? Part of the answer, probably, is that Donald Trump basically approves of the idea of killing critical journalists. But the money the Saudi monarchy spends at Trump properties is relevant, too."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump roasted for stoking ‘manufactured outrage’ by hyping misleading Fox & Friends report on Pledge of Allegiance

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

President Donald Trump reacted in "outrage" to a misleading Fox News report about the Pledge of Allegiance -- and he was buried in ridicule.

City Council members in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota, voted last month to stop reciting the pledge ahead of their public meetings, but they're reconsidering the decision after it prompted local and national controversy.

"Fox & Friends" inaccurately reported that the City Council had "banned" the pledge, and the president took the bait in a Tuesday morning tweet.

"Outrage is growing in the Great State of Minnesota where our Patriots are now having to fight for the right to say the Pledge of Allegiance," Trump tweeted. "I will be fighting with you! @foxandfriends"

Continue Reading
 
 
 

