George Conway calls on American Psychiatric Association to suspend rules and declare Trump mentally unfit for office

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the husband of one of Donald Trump’s closest advisers urged the American Psychiatric Association to set aside the so-called “Goldwater rule” and declare the president mentally unwell and, therefore, unfit for office.

Section 7 in the APA’s Principles of Medical Ethics states that it is unethical for psychiatrists to give a professional opinion about public figures whom they have not examined in person, and whom they have not obtained consent to discuss their mental health.

According to conservative attorney George Conway, husband of Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, it is time to ignore the rule.

On Twitter, journalist Steven Bechloss commented on Donald Trump’s speech about the environment by writing “This person is not well. He is spouting nonsense. He is making up stories and thinks we’re going to believe it’s a credible version of reality. Where’s his family to perform an intervention? Where is his staff? Where are patriotic Americans in a position to stop this danger.”

That led Conway to retweet the comment while making an appeal to the APA.

“Why can’t @APAPsychiatric do the country a favor and dispense with the Goldwater Rule?” he insisted.

Although not a psychiatrist, Conway has consistently maintained that Trump suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

You can see the tweets below.

This person is not well. He is spouting nonsense. He is making up stories and thinks we’re going to believe it’s a credible version of reality. Where’s his family to perform an intervention? Where is his staff? Where are patriotic Americans in a position to stop this danger? https://t.co/SIwmque65g — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) July 9, 2019

