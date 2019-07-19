George Conway nails Trump after his latest Twitter meltdown: ‘You deserve no one’s respect’

Conservative attorney George Conway mocked his wife’s boss for griping about a critical column about him published by the New York Times.

The president unleashed a Twitter tirade against Times columnist Thomas Friedman over his widely discussed column this week, titled “Trump Will Be Re-elected, Won’t He?”

Trump griped that Friedman had called him a racist after speaking respectfully to him by phone.

“Really Nasty to me in his average I.Q. Columns, kissed my a.. on the call,” Trump tweeted. “Phony!”

Conway, the husband of White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, ridiculed the president’s anger and reputation.

“For once I agree with you,” Conway tweeted. “Friedman should not have treated you respectfully on that phone call. You deserve no one’s respect.”

