Trump snaps at NYT columnist who called him a racist: ‘Really Nasty to me in his average I.Q. Columns’

Published

34 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump raged over a widely read column published this week by the New York Times’ Thomas Friedman.

Friedman has made the rounds on cable news this week to discuss his column, “Trump Will Be Re-elected, Won’t He?” — which worries that Democrats are going to blow their shot to remove the president from office in next year’s election.

“Thomas ‘the Chin’ Friedman, a weak and pathetic sort of guy, writes columns for The New York Times in between rounds of his favorite game, golf,” Trump tweeted. “Two weeks ago, while speaking to a friend on his cell phone, I unfortunately ended up speaking to Friedman. We spoke for a while and he could not have been nicer or more respectful to your favorite President, me.”

“Then I saw the column he wrote, ‘Trump Will Be Re-elected, Won’t He?'” Trump added. “He called me a Racist, which I am not, and said Rhode Island went from economically bad to great in 5 years because the Governor of the State did a good job. That may be true but she could not have done it without the tremendous economic success of our Country & the turnaround that my Administration has caused. Really Nasty to me in his average I.Q. Columns, kissed my a.. on the call. Phony!”

