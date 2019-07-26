Giuliani can’t pay his taxes — so he’s borrowing money from another Trump lawyer

Rudy Giuliani claims he’s broke, but his soon-to-be-ex-wife argues that he’s hiding his wealth and squandering his money working for President Donald Trump.

The former New York City mayor and his estranged wife Judith Giuliani are locked in a bitter divorce battle, and the ex-couple appeared Thursday in court to argue over their joint bank account, reported Bloomberg.

The 75-year-old Giuliani told the court he was forced to borrow $100,000 from Trump lawyer Marc Mukasey, his former law partner, after spending $800,000 so far this year on “marital expenses” related to the couple’s lavish lifestyle.

Giuliani said he still owes $10,000 to Mukasey, and his attorney complained that Judith Giuliani refuses to take a job to contribute to their estate valued at about $30 million.

Judith Giuliani’s attorney told the court that her estranged husband had turned down a high-paying job in February to keep working for free as Trump’s attorney, and even paid his own travel expenses whenever he visits Washington, D.C., or takes other trips with the president.

The president’s lawyer said he was forced to borrow money from his colleague to pay taxes after his estranged wife tied up their joint bank account as the divorce drags out.

“I had to borrow the money to pay taxes, because she was holding up the account,” he told reporters. “I’ll pay that back to him as soon as this is decided.”