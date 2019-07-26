GOP busted by CNN’s John Avlon for killing election security bill to ensure Trump gets re-elected

During his fact-checking segment on CNN’s “New Day,” contributor John Avlon blasted Senate Republicans for doing Donald Trump’s bidding and killing two election security bills that could help hinder Russian interference in U.S. elections.

With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) already taking heat (and being dubbed #MoscowMitch) for shutting down the two bills, Avlon asserted that it was obvious the GOP feels the president may need help being re-elected.

Sharing clips of FBI Director Christopher Wray telling Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in no uncertain terms that the Kremlin is still directing attacks on America’s elections — Avlon called out the GOP for looking out for itself at the expense of American democracy.

“That fact that a hostile foreign power attacked us and is continuing to attack us is something that should unite us all regardless of party,” Avlon remarked. “In fact, under President Trump, it’s tended to have the opposite effect. And it’s outrageous at the same time Mueller was issuing that warning a Republican was single-handedly blocking two security bills. The Democrats tried to pass it by unanimous consent.”

“The warning couldn’t be more clear, folks, but the Republican response from too many folks is to block security bills,” he continued. “They’re following the lead of Mitch McConnell, who rejected another bill that would have required campaigns to offer foreign election assistance.”

“Who in the world would benefit from refusing to strengthen our election systems? ” he asked. “Certainly not Americans. After all, thanks to a brand new report from the Senate Intelligence Committee we now know that Russians likely targeted election systems in all 50 states between 2014 and 2017, far more than previously disclosed. And because of their success we know other hostile nations are getting into the game.”

“Too many Senate Republicans seem far more interested in defending the president than in defending our democracy,” he charged. “President Trump has shown a specific disinterest in trying to strengthen our election security systems. Ignoring the need to strengthen our election systems is an outrage, and it’s happening right now.”

Watch below: