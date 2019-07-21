Quantcast
‘Here is your 2 minutes of hate from a noun a verb and 9-11’: Rudy Giuliani ripped after lying about Rep. Omar

Published

1 min ago

on

Former lawyer to President Donald Trump went nuts spreading lies about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Twitter Sunday, and what followed was a flood of people calling him out.

Republicans have been talking Omar’s comments after 9/11 out of context as a way of scaring Americans of a Muslim Congresswomen. Fact-checkers have searched high and low trying to find any reference to 9-11 involving Omar. What was discovered was the video interview of Omar when she was 20 years old in the wake of the Twin Tower attacks.

“Those [9/11] are horrific attacks. There’s no question about it, that’s not a debatable thing. Innocent Americans lost their lives that day; we all mourn their deaths … And I think it’s quite disgusting that people even question that and want to debate that,” she told Al Jazeera in an interview.

Omar explained that she hated the idea of using the terrorists’ own words of describing themselves. Referring to them as “Al Queda” was like a war, but only on their terms. She brought up a professor who would tense up in class when he said the name “Al Queda,” which she felt gave the group more power than they should ever have.

Conservatives have twisted that into her professor excitedly raising his shoulders when talking about Al Queda. They’ve accused her of downplaying 9-11, when the reality is that she was echoing George W. Bush’s efforts to ensure not all Muslims were blamed for 9-11.

“The face of terror is not the true faith of Islam,” said President Bush one week after the September 11 attacks. “That’s not what Islam is all about. Islam is peace. These terrorists don’t represent peace. They represent evil and war. When we think of Islam, we think of a faith that brings comfort to a billion people around the world. Billions of people find comfort and solace and peace. And that’s made brothers and sisters out of every race—out of every race.”

Omar agreed.

“What is important is the larger point that I was speaking to,” Omar clarified, “which is about making sure that blame isn’t placed on a whole faith, that we as Muslims are not collectively blamed for the actions of terrorists.”

“I do not blame every single white person when we have a white man who massacres children at a school, or moviegoers in a movie theatre,” she went on. “And I think this really horrendous narrative that says, as a Muslim, I’m supposed to explain, apologize, for the actions of someone who’s also terrorizing me, is absurd.”

So, the internet did what it does best, it went on the attack. You can see the tweets below:

