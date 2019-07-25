Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s the moment Robert Mueller said what he actually thinks of Trump’s behavior

Published

2 hours ago

on

Throughout his testimony on Wednesday, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller was generally reserved and hesitant with his answers. When pressed on specific matters, he usually referred lawmakers directly to what is written in his report, and frequently refused to expand on his analysis or opinions of matters in the Russia investigation.

But under one particular line of questioning from Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL), Mueller appeared to drop this hesitance and offered straightforward criticism of President Donald Trump’s conduct during the 2016 election.

Quigley read out a series of then-candidate Trump’s statements about releases of stolen emails from WikiLeaks, which Mueller agreed acted as a hostile foreign intelligence agency. In the comments, Trump said “I love WikiLeaks,” said its “stuff is unbelievable” and “you gotta read it.”

“Do any of those quotes disturb you, Mr. Director?” said Quigley.

“I’m not sure I would say…” Mueller began.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How do you react to them?” asked Quigley.

“Well, ‘problematic’ is an understatement,” said Mueller. “In terms of what it displays, in terms of giving some hope, or some boost to what is and should be illegal activity.”

Quigley then detailed how Donald Trump Jr. had “direct electronic communication with WikiLeaks during the campaign period.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Is] this behavior, at the very least, disturbing?” Quigley asked.

“Disturbing and also subject to investigation,” Mueller affirmed.

Later, speaking to Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT), Mueller offered more direct criticism of the Trump campaign’s actions in 2016. Welch asked whether the Trump campaign’s refusal to report Russia’s efforts to intervene in an election set a “new normal” for campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hope this is not the new normal,” Mueller said. “But I fear it is.”

Watch the clip of the exchange with Quigley below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Voters hate Mitch McConnell way more than Trump — handing Democrats a new weapon in the 2020 election

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

According to a Fox News poll on the favorability ratings of high profile U.S. lawmakers, President Donald Trump still sits below 50 percent approval but his poor showing with voters would be greeted with open arms by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who trailed everyone badly in the poll.

According to Steve Benen at MSNBC, big names in the polls showed Donald Trump at 45 percent favorable, 51 percent unfavorable, while House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca) is also deeply in the hole, at 39 percent favorable and 50 percent unfavorable.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Reporter behind Epstein exposé reveals harassment by Alan Dershowitz — and now ‘weird’ computer attacks

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

In an interview with InStyle, Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown confessed that since her series of reports on Jeffrey Epstein broke -- that led to the multi-millionaire being arrested in New York on child trafficking charge -- she has been the recipient of "weird" computer and phone activity that she finds unsettling.

She also revealed that Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz has tried to discredit her reporting with her peers.

Asked by InStyle's Sarah Cristobal about pursuing Epstein, (" Jeffrey Epstein has quite the reputation for intimidation. Julie, did you ever experience that?") Davis said that so far nothing has happened that she is overly concerned about.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Anti-LGBTQ Tennessee Republican resigns after he’s busted for trolling for young men on Grindr

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

Tennessee state Rep. Bill Sanderson was "openly soliciting sex" and sending "sexually explicit messages and pictures to men almost 40 years his junior," according to a state political blog.

"The Dog and Pony Show," a local political site by Cari Wade Gervin, claimed to have caught the Republican on the gay dating and hookup app Grindr, LGBTQ Nation found.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image