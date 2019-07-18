‘He’s lost his mind’: Lindsey Graham’s latest defense of Trump’s racist attacks leaves Americans sick to their stomach

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was dragged over the coals on Thursday morning for defending Donald Trump’s increasingly racist attacks on Somalia-born Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) saying it was “love it or leave it” 1968 politics having nothing to do with race.

Speaking with reporters the morning after Trump incited rallygoers to chant “send her back” after he launched an ugly attack on the Democratic lawmakers, Graham said the president couldn’t be a racist because he would never encourage the repatriation of a Somali immigrant if they were wearing a MAGA hat.

Graham’s glib defense outraged Twitter users who had already thought the conservative senator had hit rock bottom when it came to defending the president.

You can read some responses below:

Senator Graham is compromised to a degree we will soon find out. This is sickening. @LindseyGrahamSC #Kompromat https://t.co/BTXoDoWQ6W — Austin Barker (@AustinBarker) July 18, 2019

Lindsey Graham talking out of his piehole on TV. They must have something on him, or he’s lost his mind. Maybe both. — Alvin aqua Blanco (@Aqua174) July 18, 2019

"If you think he's a racist, that's up to you. I don't!" — Lindsey Graham, just now "He's a race-baiting, xenophobic religious bigot." — Lindsey Graham, 2015 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) July 18, 2019

Apparently if the four elected Congresswomen would just wear a MAGA hat and bow down to Trump, he would leave them alone and even invite them to dinner at the WH. Wtf is going on in the @GOP @LindseyGrahamSC You’re SICKENING! #IStandWithIlhan 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Beachinit (@cayman2016) July 18, 2019

@LindseyGrahamSC absolutely sickening. If you are a refugee and support @realDonaldTrump he is ok with you?! You are a disgusting piece of shit. Senator McCain is looking down on you with disdain. — Josie (@josie41929) July 18, 2019

@LindseyGrahamSC

Hey Lindsey, you know with all your heart that Trump hates anyone who isn't like him, white and "perfect". You make me sick.https://t.co/tjle8aw5J9 — V. Spell (@v_spelldem) July 18, 2019

reminder: trump doesnt have to blackmail lindsey graham to act like this, because lindsey graham has always been a terrible person https://t.co/7yqqD9PYdp — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 18, 2019

Lindsey Graham just confirmed that the red MAGA hats are the new white hoods! — 🥀 (@Trace___65roses) July 18, 2019

Deporting your Somali critics is racist and fascist. The old Lindsey Graham knew that! Replace this new Trumpian model with an actual fighter for all the people – @harrisonjaime! https://t.co/Rhqx7tO25j — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) July 18, 2019

"I don't remember John McCain having to go through this crap every day, all the time," Lindsey Graham says about how Trump is treated. Yeah, John McCain wasn't a racist man-child. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) July 18, 2019

So. Lindsey Graham just said on national t.v. that if you're wearing a MAGA hat, it doesnt matter where you are from….if you agree w 45s policies it doesnt matter what color your skin is.

Otherwise ….

This is dangerous, abhorent,and reminiscent of nazism pic.twitter.com/ewz2XrR5od — dawn petty (@petty_dawn) July 18, 2019

Racist Lindsey Graham explains it's not racist to be racist as long as you are not racist to your political supporters.#Racistsplaining https://t.co/4Dp10u51bE — STOP tRumpnado 🌊 (@Trumpnado2016) July 18, 2019