‘He’s lost his mind’: Lindsey Graham’s latest defense of Trump’s racist attacks leaves Americans sick to their stomach

1 hour ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was dragged over the coals on Thursday morning for defending Donald Trump’s increasingly racist attacks on Somalia-born Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) saying it was “love it or leave it” 1968 politics having nothing to do with race.

Speaking with reporters the morning after Trump incited rallygoers to chant “send her back” after he launched an ugly attack on the Democratic lawmakers, Graham said the president couldn’t be a racist because he would never encourage the repatriation of a Somali immigrant if they were wearing a MAGA hat.

Graham’s glib defense outraged Twitter users who had already thought the conservative senator had hit rock bottom when it came to defending the president.

White House aides fear Trump believes House vote against impeachment means it’s never going to happen: report

22 mins ago

July 18, 2019

A proposal to start impeachment hearings that failed in the House on Wednesday led Donald Trump to optimistically proclaim that his presidency is safe at his North Carolina rally last night. But his proclamation has some White House officials worried the president really believes he is out of the woods.

According to a report at Politico, close aides to the president worry that his comment that "we have all this [impeachment] behind us," may be based on an unfounded notion by Trump about how Congress works.

Speaking at his campaign rally in Greenville, N.C., Trump boasted to the crowd, "I just heard that the United States House of Representatives has overwhelmingly voted to kill the most ridiculous project I’ve ever been involved in: the resolution -- how stupid is that -- on impeachment. I want to thank those Democrats because many of them voted for us, the vote was a totally lopsided 332-95-1.”

Trump campaign refuses to disavow crowd’s racist ‘send her back’ chants

46 mins ago

July 18, 2019

NPR reporter Tamara Keith on Thursday asked the Trump campaign if it wanted to disavow the racist "send her back" chant directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) during a Wednesday night Trump campaign rally.

In response to Keith's question, Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh not only refused to disavow the chants, but then took the opportunity to attack the entire Democratic Party for being aligned with "socialism."

"The Squad, as they call themselves, are now the leaders of the Democrat Party," he replied. "Americans don’t like it when elected officials consistently disparage this country. All the Democrats are pushing socialist ideas that are terrible for America. They are all the same."

‘Keep praying!’ Hope Hicks texted Michael Cohen to ask God to make the porn star payoff scandal go away

51 mins ago

July 18, 2019

According to text messages revealed in the unredacted search warrants in Michael Cohen's campaign finance case, he and Hope Hicks not only talked on the phone multiple times, but they were also texting.

After the "Access Hollywood" tape dropped, Hicks, Trump and Cohen exchanged multiple phone calls. Cohen even called Kellyanne Conway at a time that she was serving as the Trump campaign manager to discuss a recording of Stormy Daniels sent from her attorney denying the affair after she was paid.

