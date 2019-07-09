Home Depot customers revolt after billionaire founder lavishes praise on Trump

Home Depot is facing calls for a boycott after the billionaire founder of home improvement behemoth lavished praise on Donald Trump and revealed the extent of support he has given — and is willing to give — to the Republican Party.

Over the weekend, 90-year-old founder Bernie Marcus praised the president for having “a businessman’s common sense approach to most things.”

“Now, do I agree with every move that he makes? No, I don’t,” the now-retired Marcus told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But the truth is he has produced more than anybody else. He has. If we look at this country, I would say that we are better off today than we were eight years ago or six years ago.”

Not only did Marcus reportedly donate over $7 million to Trump’s 2016 campaign, but he wrote an op-ed saying he stands ready to help Trump in any way he can — which has led to the #BoycottHomeDepot hashtag trending on Twitter.

As Business Insider reports, “And when it comes to conservative causes, Marcus isn’t all talk. For years, the billionaire, along with the early Home Depot backer Ken Langone, have functioned as mega-donors for the Republican Party. ”

The report goes on to state, “Posting under the #boycotthomedepot hashtag, Twitter users have criticized Marcus’ hefty donations to Trump, with some saying they plan to cut up their Home Depot cards and others throwing in their lot with competitors like Lowe’s and Menards.”

Will never ever shop at Home Depot. https://t.co/9MyH9JEoA6

— Steve Gaines (@SteveGaines62) June 30, 2019

Hey @hgtv this is another one of your sponsors & please just go with @Lowes instead of @HomeDepot from now on because you're my self-care #BoycottHomeDepot #ImpeachTrump https://t.co/jQjCbBcbQs

— Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) July 1, 2019

Cutting up my card and never shopping there again. #BoycottHomeDepot https://t.co/HqYzWSHPuE

— LeeAnn Kendall (@leeannkendall) July 1, 2019

Boycott Home Depot!!!!!!!

Considering the majority of their customers are immigrant workers and home owners!!’n

No more Hone Depot! https://t.co/eCV2TsZy8Z ADVERTISEMENT — Kathy jurado (@Kathyjurado5) July 4, 2019