Trump tax returns: House Dems sue the president for documents

House Democrats are suing the Trump administration to force the release of the president’s tax returns.

A public court filing showed the House Ways and Means Committee filed a lawsuit Tuesday morning against the Internal Revenue Service seeking President Donald Trump’s financial records, reported the Washington Post.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has refused to comply with Democratic requests — including a subpoena — for the president’s tax returns.

The House Ways and Means Committee is legally authorized under a 1924 law to request tax records for any Americans, including the president.

The Trump administration has refused to comply with that law, saying the request is a partisan maneuver intended to embarrass the president.

The lawsuit could wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court.