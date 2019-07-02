Quantcast
Trump tax returns: House Dems sue the president for documents

Published

6 mins ago

on

House Democrats are suing the Trump administration to force the release of the president’s tax returns.

A public court filing showed the House Ways and Means Committee filed a lawsuit Tuesday morning against the Internal Revenue Service seeking President Donald Trump’s financial records, reported the Washington Post.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has refused to comply with Democratic requests — including a subpoena — for the president’s tax returns.

The House Ways and Means Committee is legally authorized under a 1924 law to request tax records for any Americans, including the president.

The Trump administration has refused to comply with that law, saying the request is a partisan maneuver intended to embarrass the president.

The lawsuit could wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Mike Pence abruptly cancels New Hampshire event and diverts to the White House for ‘an emergency’: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence cancelled a planned event in New Hampshire, due to an emergency at the White House.

Pence was scheduled to speak in Manchester, New Hampshire, about the state's opioid crisis. The story is developing.

The Vice President just cancelled his event in New Hampshire today saying there is an emergency and he is being called back to the White House. #Developing

— Edward Lawrence (@NewsEdward) July 2, 2019

WATCH: White man goes on profanity-laden rant after attacking black 13-year-old at Pittsburgh playground

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

In a Facebook video clip noted by The Root, a Pittsburgh man goes on a raging expletive-filled rant after he attacked a 13-year-old black child at a Pittsburgh playground after accusing the teen of committing vandalism.

According to the report, Shalayla McGovern -- who posted two videos on her Facebook page-- explained that her 13-year-old son had gone to a park to retrieve his sister's phone charger where he was confronted by a man, now identified as Thomas D’Andrea, who accused the teen and a friend of vandalism before hitting him.

