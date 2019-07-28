Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet burns down ‘perverted son of a Klansman’ Trump for actually calling Elijah Cummings a ‘racist’

Published

3 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump spent Sunday afternoon reigniting his racist attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the people of Baltimore, which he called trash. Saturday, Trump attacked the city, saying that “no human being” would want to live there, implying that the people who do love Baltimore are somehow sub-human.

The president has spent two days lying about the city and its crime rate, the rate of violence, the homeless population and even rat infestations in the city. In fact, Baltimore doesn’t rank at the top of any of those lists, but cities in states that supported Trump do.

People of color aren’t the only ones lashing out at the president’s racism, Sunday #WhitePeopleAgainstRacism came alive with white allies who refuse to support attacks on their neighbors, friends and fellow humans. MSNBC host Joy Reid noted that it’s a significant trend, because the Trump campaign assumes that all white people are as racist as he is. They’re not.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others on Twitter noted that Trump’s gaslighting strategy is to take whatever attacks there are on him and employ them onto others. It’s the “I know you are but what am I” defense. In this case, Trump called a civil rights leader a “racist.”

The internet was quick to attack the president for the non-stop racism coming out of the White House for the last several weeks. You can see the best below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mueller’s surprising success: How the special counsel’s testimony actually changed the impeachment debate

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

Despite getting panned by the chattering class, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony last weekend appears to have put wind in the sails of Democrats calling for impeachment.

It may not have summoned a mass movement marching in the streets demanding Donald Trump’s ouster, but there are real signs that refocusing attention on potential presidential crimes has given the impeachers momentum, at least for now.

The latest sign is a big one: Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the third-ranked Democrat in the Senate, announced Sunday evening that she now supports an impeachment inquiry:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s the one statistic that should scare Trump about the 2020 election

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has already begun employing his "base strategy" for revving up his far-right, white, conservative base using racially tinged dog whistles.

Former senior strategist Steve Bannon told The New York Times in an interview that if Trump can turn the election to be about race and racism that he'll win by dividing the country up.

"The race-identity politics of the left wants to say it's all racist," Bannon said. "Just give me more. Tear down more statues. Say the revolution is coming. I can't get enough of it."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet burns down ‘perverted son of a Klansman’ Trump for actually calling Elijah Cummings a ‘racist’

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

President Donald Trump spent Sunday afternoon reigniting his racist attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the people of Baltimore, which he called trash. Saturday, Trump attacked the city, saying that "no human being" would want to live there, implying that the people who do love Baltimore are somehow sub-human.

The president has spent two days lying about the city and its crime rate, the rate of violence, the homeless population and even rat infestations in the city. In fact, Baltimore doesn't rank at the top of any of those lists, but cities in states that supported Trump do.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]