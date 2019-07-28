Internet burns down ‘perverted son of a Klansman’ Trump for actually calling Elijah Cummings a ‘racist’

President Donald Trump spent Sunday afternoon reigniting his racist attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the people of Baltimore, which he called trash. Saturday, Trump attacked the city, saying that “no human being” would want to live there, implying that the people who do love Baltimore are somehow sub-human.

The president has spent two days lying about the city and its crime rate, the rate of violence, the homeless population and even rat infestations in the city. In fact, Baltimore doesn’t rank at the top of any of those lists, but cities in states that supported Trump do.

People of color aren’t the only ones lashing out at the president’s racism, Sunday #WhitePeopleAgainstRacism came alive with white allies who refuse to support attacks on their neighbors, friends and fellow humans. MSNBC host Joy Reid noted that it’s a significant trend, because the Trump campaign assumes that all white people are as racist as he is. They’re not.

Well #whitepeopleagainstracism is trending and that's a great thing. Trump and his campaign's assumption that white people are so fundamentally racist that racism can be the whole campaign for your votes is and should be offensive. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 28, 2019

Speaking as a black person, these are the hashtags and protests I'd like to see: #WhitePeopleAgainstWhiteSupremacy #WhitePeopleAgainstRacism

Black folks didn't make this problem, and we can't fix it. — Denise Oliver-Velez (@Deoliver47) July 28, 2019

Others on Twitter noted that Trump’s gaslighting strategy is to take whatever attacks there are on him and employ them onto others. It’s the “I know you are but what am I” defense. In this case, Trump called a civil rights leader a “racist.”

Donald Trump is now calling #ElijahCummings a “racist.” This is what he does. When he’s called out, he accuses the accuser of the same thing. It’s called “gaslighting.” Dems are racist.

Dems colluded with Russia.

Dems want to take healthcare. Blah blah blah#TrumpIsARacist pic.twitter.com/edTZ6OptIL — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) July 28, 2019

The internet was quick to attack the president for the non-stop racism coming out of the White House for the last several weeks. You can see the best below:

You need to resign, you garbage excuse for a human. — Dennis Colón (@PlakeSnissken) July 28, 2019

Your soul really has been ravaged by maggots. There's no life inside you. Just darkness. And evil. You exist only to cause pain and suffering in others. You're a pathetic old lonely, miserable, unpopular, unloved sub-human… #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 28, 2019

Trump clearly wants to make 2020 a showdown about race. I say Dems should accept the challenge. Do you believe the white son of a millionaire arrested at a 1927 Klan rally is a racist, or Elijah Cummings, son of Jim Crow era sharecroppers? Which side are you on? Vote accordingly. pic.twitter.com/CN54Ao50HG — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) July 28, 2019

Trump on cities Atlanta: "falling apart" Baltimore: "a filthy place" Chicago: "totally out of control" Philadelphia: "struggling" San Francisco: "disgusting," "not even recognizable" Moscow, Russia: "a great city" and "an amazing place" Perhaps he should move. — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) July 28, 2019

Donald Trump is what happens to a political party who plays footsie with racists for a generation for short-term political gain instead of rejecting them. I refuse to be part of that happening to the Democrats. — Matt Rogers 🎙 (@Politidope) July 28, 2019

And this was before the new racist attacks on Elijah Cummings, which Trump and the campaign are doubling down on. The campaign always says this is their “strategy” — but we know they know it’s not, but just have to go where Trump does on the racism, to his own peril. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) July 28, 2019

Again, we don’t tweet about Trump all that often, but calling a civil rights hero a racist is some next-level 8Chan shit. pic.twitter.com/lhs6DfW1yh — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) July 28, 2019

So now @RepCummings is a racist? Just when we think you cannot possibly get any more disgusting and unpresidential you manage to find a new way. You’re a sick twisted sociopath and need to be removed from office ASAP through impeachment, indictment & prison… #Trump #Cummings — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 28, 2019

People give Trump too much credit for being clever. I've known him since '87. One of the dumbest guys Ive ever met. There is no planning with his racist tweets, just impulsive lashing out whenever he hears criticism, accidentally showing the slimy, disgusting truth of who he is. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 28, 2019

1. Let's talk about the racist British bigots that Donald Trump retweets. He has retweeted Katie Hopkins, who called for a "final solution" to deal with Islamic terrorism & Jayda Fransen, who was repeatedly jailed for hate crimes against Muslims. They are dangerous extremists. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 28, 2019

When you think @realDonaldTrump has hit the absolute bottom of the racist/fascist outhouse he grabs his sh*t-shovel and digs deeper … what a disgrace.@RepMarkMeadows pic.twitter.com/WdgK0qb5Lz — Col. Morris Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) July 28, 2019

Things only racist say part 2: What about Chicago? You’re the racist Blacks commit more crime You’re a race baiter You’re a race hustler Get over it Irish were slaves, you don’t see them complaining Stop looking for a handout What about Black on Black crime? — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 28, 2019

If Obama attacked an American city like racist Trump, every Democratic leader would have been asked 30 times already if they condone or condemn. Have any reporters even bothered Mitch McConnell this morning? — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 28, 2019

Trump's name will forever be associated with "racist" just like how Nixon's name is associated with "crook"

Both Failures — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 28, 2019