Internet pillories ‘Vermin-in-Chief’ Trump with a hilarious #TrumpIsARat pile-on
Taking a cue from both Donald Trump’s offensive and racist tweets aimed at Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), over what the president called the Democratic lawmaker’s “rat-infested” district, and the Baltimore Sun’s brutally scorching editorial labeling the president “vermin,” Twitter users joined the free-for-all by trending #TrumpIsARat.
As radio personality and political commentator Dean Obeidallah wrote, “Another day and more racist comments by Trump. And keep in mind Trump is supported by 90% of the GOP. #TrumpIsARat.”
Many agreed — and it was on.
You can see a sampling below:
Brilliant response to the Vermin-in-Chief. https://t.co/9vLioVAjMd
— Geri Gourley (@gerigourley) July 28, 2019
Another day and more racist comments by Trump. And keep in mind Trump is supported by 90% of the GOP. #TrumpIsARat
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 28, 2019
donald might as well have a ring in his nose bc he’s being led around by Fox and that’s pretty evident. #TrumpIsARat
— Patricia Farrell (@drpatfarrell) July 28, 2019
Garbage president. #TrumpIsARat pic.twitter.com/n2aeWkuwpk
— Matt Johnson (@HotPockets4All) July 28, 2019
Trump: The Democrats are the ones who colluded!
[Nope. It was him w/ Russia & Saudi Arabia]
Trump: The squad are the real racists!
[Nope. That’s him]
Trump: Baltimore is infested!
[Nope. That’s his own restaurants and his son in law’s properties]#ProjectorInChief#TrumpIsARat
— Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) July 28, 2019
Trump and his family are rats. #TrumpIsARathttps://t.co/5fjw6PRpk6
— 👑✡️Sasha Goldman✡️👑 (@OVO_SHA) July 28, 2019
#trumpisarat gives me a chance to post this again.. enjoy.. pic.twitter.com/KDBg0nXc7N
— M4X7MU5 (@M4X7MU5) July 28, 2019
Your President is vermin. He’s a racist, misogynist, homophobic sex predator. The UN laughs at him and ambassadors call him an idiot. He’s under multiple criminal investigations. #TrumpIsARat
My president was a respected, witty intellectual. Trump will never come close to Obama.
— QU33N (@panoplyqueen) July 28, 2019
Just stopping by to say that this #TrumpIsARat stuff needs to stop. Rats are intelligent, feel empathy, and are cute. That “man” has none of those qualities. STOP? pic.twitter.com/tbH0bwUnYm
— Rose the Rat (@thanatos781) July 28, 2019
The real vermin is in WH! #TrumpIsARacistRapist #TrumpIsARat #MoscowMitchIsCorrupt pic.twitter.com/uQliFwLXWx
— Lisa Treen (@lisalovesgolfin) July 28, 2019
How dare Trump talk about rats when his slumlord-in-law, Jared Kushner, had one huge pile of garbage and “DECOMPOSING RAT CARCASSES” in the backyard of one of his East Village buildings?#TrumpIsARat https://t.co/eDlnjEhbUI pic.twitter.com/xNYCVZny1n
— Kimber Lofgren (@KimberLofgren) July 28, 2019
Trump: “Speaking of rats, I had a pet rat once. I named him My Personal Lawyer Michael Cohen. I fed him nothing but covfefe. He died three days later. Very sad. Well, anyway, where’s my hamberders?!?”#TrumpIsARat #Snark
— Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) July 28, 2019
Something is wrong when you cuddle up to murderers like Kim Jong-Un, MBS, and Vladimir Putin, but you go on a 2-day racist rant against an AMERICAN like Rep. Elijah Cummings.
Jared Kushner owns 170 rat-filled properties in Baltimore.
The Baltimore Sun is right:#TrumpIsARat pic.twitter.com/HmUGV5qFpY
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 28, 2019
Hey, @realDonaldTrump—here is what’s number one trending right now:#TrumpIsARat#TrumpIsARat#TrumpIsARat#TrumpIsARat#TrumpIsARat#TrumpIsARat#TrumpIsARat#TrumpIsARat#TrumpIsARat#TrumpIsARat#TrumpIsARat#TrumpIsARat#TrumpIsARat#TrumpIsARat#TrumpIsARat#TrumpIsARat
— Protect Robert Mueller ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) July 28, 2019