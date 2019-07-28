Internet pillories ‘Vermin-in-Chief’ Trump with a hilarious #TrumpIsARat pile-on

Taking a cue from both Donald Trump’s offensive and racist tweets aimed at Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), over what the president called the Democratic lawmaker’s “rat-infested” district, and the Baltimore Sun’s brutally scorching editorial labeling the president “vermin,” Twitter users joined the free-for-all by trending #TrumpIsARat.

As radio personality and political commentator Dean Obeidallah wrote, “Another day and more racist comments by Trump. And keep in mind Trump is supported by 90% of the GOP. #TrumpIsARat.”

Many agreed — and it was on.

You can see a sampling below:

Brilliant response to the Vermin-in-Chief. https://t.co/9vLioVAjMd — Geri Gourley (@gerigourley) July 28, 2019

donald might as well have a ring in his nose bc he’s being led around by Fox and that’s pretty evident. #TrumpIsARat — Patricia Farrell (@drpatfarrell) July 28, 2019

Trump: The Democrats are the ones who colluded!

[Nope. It was him w/ Russia & Saudi Arabia] Trump: The squad are the real racists!

[Nope. That’s him] Trump: Baltimore is infested!

[Nope. That’s his own restaurants and his son in law’s properties]#ProjectorInChief#TrumpIsARat — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) July 28, 2019

#trumpisarat gives me a chance to post this again.. enjoy.. pic.twitter.com/KDBg0nXc7N — M4X7MU5 (@M4X7MU5) July 28, 2019

Your President is vermin. He’s a racist, misogynist, homophobic sex predator. The UN laughs at him and ambassadors call him an idiot. He’s under multiple criminal investigations. #TrumpIsARat My president was a respected, witty intellectual. Trump will never come close to Obama. — QU33N (@panoplyqueen) July 28, 2019

Just stopping by to say that this #TrumpIsARat stuff needs to stop. Rats are intelligent, feel empathy, and are cute. That “man” has none of those qualities. STOP? pic.twitter.com/tbH0bwUnYm — Rose the Rat (@thanatos781) July 28, 2019

How dare Trump talk about rats when his slumlord-in-law, Jared Kushner, had one huge pile of garbage and “DECOMPOSING RAT CARCASSES” in the backyard of one of his East Village buildings?#TrumpIsARat https://t.co/eDlnjEhbUI pic.twitter.com/xNYCVZny1n — Kimber Lofgren (@KimberLofgren) July 28, 2019

Trump: “Speaking of rats, I had a pet rat once. I named him My Personal Lawyer Michael Cohen. I fed him nothing but covfefe. He died three days later. Very sad. Well, anyway, where’s my hamberders?!?”#TrumpIsARat #Snark — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) July 28, 2019

Something is wrong when you cuddle up to murderers like Kim Jong-Un, MBS, and Vladimir Putin, but you go on a 2-day racist rant against an AMERICAN like Rep. Elijah Cummings. Jared Kushner owns 170 rat-filled properties in Baltimore. The Baltimore Sun is right:#TrumpIsARat pic.twitter.com/HmUGV5qFpY — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 28, 2019