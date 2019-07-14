Internet scorches Trump over his ‘breathtakingly racist’ tweets attacking foreign-born Democratic lawmakers

Commenters on Twitter were quick to condemn President Donald Trump on Sunday morning after he encouraged unnamed foreign-born “Progressive” Democratic lawmakers to go back to their “corrupt” places of birth and fix the problems there instead of criticizinbg the job he is doing.

Trump’s comments come the day after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MI) — who was born in Somalia — criticized the president’s immigration policies.

As one commenter offered, Trump’s tweets were “pure racism.”

You can see some of the responses below:

So interesting to see "Progressive" Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can't leave fast enough. I'm sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

To be clear, Congresswoman Omar represents 700,000 Minnesotans, including me. We elected her. The president is telling us that our elected representative should "go back to Africa." — Neil Chudgar (@chudgr) July 14, 2019

This is breathtakingly racist, even by your own breathtakingly racist standards. — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) July 14, 2019

You know who says "go back to where you came from"? Racists. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 14, 2019

So says the incompetent, corrupt fool, illegitimately installed in our White House by Putin. — Diana Rhoads (@3drhoads) July 14, 2019

Why don't you go to Russia and live with your bosom buddy Putin. — Patricia DeBow (@PatriciaDeBow1) July 14, 2019

I'm pretty sire Hitler said the same to Jews at first. Then moved on to create "camps" to contain the alleged immigrants. I can see where you would like to head. We can all see it. I'm will not be complicit. — ec (@playtherapypup) July 14, 2019

Wow, you think that’s clever.

Our President thinks this is funny.

You make me sick. — Some_Kinda_Dragon, Bastard Son of Stonekettle (@DragonKinda) July 14, 2019

Racist. Send @FLOTUS back to where she belongs. Her contributions are nada and pale in comparison to @Ilhan #PedophilePresident — M ImpeachTrump Grimm (@Mgrimm93796220) July 14, 2019