Internet shreds ‘obnoxious’ Liz Cheney after disastrous CBS interview cut short: ‘I’m a Republican and I’m embarrassed’

Twitter commenters were appalled by the conduct of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) during her interview with Margaret Brennan on CBS, calling out the high-ranking GOP lawmaker for being downright “obnoxious” when asked to answer simple questions about President Donald Trump.

The interview, during which the combative Cheney chastised her host for not asking the questions she wanted to answer, was cut short by Brennan which led viewers to comment on how badly Cheney came across.

As one Twitter user wrote, “I’m a Republican and I am embarrassed that Rep. Liz Cheney —the daughter of a damn war criminal— has a leadership position in my party.”

You can read some responses below:

I’m a Republican and I am embarrassed that @RepLizCheney—the daughter of a damn war criminal—has a leadership position in my party. — Al-Ghazi (@al_ghazi1) July 21, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Has Liz Cheney replaces Matt Gaetz as the most obnoxious member of Congress? — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) July 21, 2019

Liz’s soul is lost. I’m not sure going to church now can save it. — Gary Kreie (@ZGare) July 21, 2019

WTF!!! Called out Margaret as a liberal and therefore a foe. Minimized the content of Trump’s statement and double talked her way to support policies we never hear about. She’s looking for a job in the administration. — PFirrincili (@PattiFirrincili) July 21, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

@RepLizCheney needs therapy. In dealing with her type I’ve learned absolutely nothing. She is if no more use than a frog’s fart to me. — Daniel Benjamin Quam (@bendapplegate) July 21, 2019

@FaceTheNation How obnoxious of a person! Liz Cheney. — Regina Buckley (@ReginaBuckley19) July 21, 2019

@RepLizCheney is an autocratic, tyrannical, punative, manipulative liar just like her father! Good for @margbrennan for RESISTING her tyranny! @CBSNews @CBS — Harold Jacman (@jacman6222) July 21, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

@Liz_Cheney wow saw you on CBS. Nice ball wash job on @realDonaldTrump. Substance has nothing to do with GOP policy. You make me sick. — Marc Lundrigan (@calnuk) July 21, 2019

its commendable that CBS cut off her interview, no one should get a platform to spout lies without being called on them. — Erin Downing (@ErinvDowning) July 21, 2019

Oh! CBS has our moral leader Liz Cheney on Face the Nation!

Let’s keep on pumping the white supremacists CBS! — JFMayo 🌎 (@SrMayo1) July 21, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Somehow Liz Cheney is even more vile than her father. No wonder #Cult45 loves her. pic.twitter.com/jhnNFE8Qc4 — David Ginsburg (@DavidGinsburg) July 21, 2019

Seriously. Is there some reason the 577,737 people who live in Wyoming put up with this?https://t.co/rQKxLb0vij — katekahn1 (@katekahn1) July 21, 2019

@RepLizCheney is an appalling human being who isn’t fit to hold any job nor is she fit to be an American citizen. https://t.co/bO1Y3mBv1Z — David Bourgeois (@dwbourgeois) July 21, 2019