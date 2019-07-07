Quantcast
Internet uses US World Cup soccer win — and Megan Rapinoe’s goal — to hilariously troll Trump

Twitter users were quick to begin trolling Donald Trump over the US Women’s World Cup win on Sunday after one of his most vocal critics — team co-captain Megan Rapinoe — scored the first goal on the match in a 2-0 victory.

As one commenter was quick to point out, “Just seems fitting Rapinoe would deliver the final F U to Trump!”

You can share in the victory dancing — and Trump trolling — below:


Bill Barr could interfere with Trump pal Jeffrey Epstein’s prosecution: ex-FBI official

July 7, 2019

In a series of tweets on Saturday night and Sunday morning, former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi admitted that Attorney General William Barr could run interference for the president with the U.S. Attorney’s office in New York's prosecution of alleged child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

After linking to a report on Epstein's arrest, commenters noted the millionaire's relationship to President Donald Trump and the ex-FBI man said Barr -- as the head of the Justice Department -- could insert himself into the case but it would be highly obvious if he tried to interfere.

First writing, "Watch for the current Secretary of Labor; Watch for why this is being handled by the Public Corruption section at SDNY, " Figliuzzi, added, "Yes, AG Barr oversees the US Attorney’s Office in NY, so it’s possible he could attempt to interfere, though it would be obvious. Also, many years ago, Barr’s father hired Epstein to teach at the private Dalton school, with no college degree. So there’s that..."

Video busts white man calling police on black engineer who was waiting outside apartment for disabled friend

July 7, 2019

A Bay Area man was caught on camera calling the police on an African-American man who was reportedly waiting on a friend at his apartment building.

A video of the confrontation between a black software engineer and a white man began circulating over the weekend. The video went viral when Tariq Nasheed of Foundational Black America shared it on Twitter on Saturday.

Another anti-Black racist in the #BayArea was filmed while he made a fraudulent 911 call on an innocent Black man who was standing outside of a building waiting on his friend to come down. The anti-Black racist’s name is allegedly Christopher Cukor, and he works for @youtube pic.twitter.com/AUuerRDaz3

