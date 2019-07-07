Internet uses US World Cup soccer win — and Megan Rapinoe’s goal — to hilariously troll Trump

Twitter users were quick to begin trolling Donald Trump over the US Women’s World Cup win on Sunday after one of his most vocal critics — team co-captain Megan Rapinoe — scored the first goal on the match in a 2-0 victory.

As one commenter was quick to point out, “Just seems fitting Rapinoe would deliver the final F U to Trump!”

You can share in the victory dancing — and Trump trolling — below:

Megan Rapinoe, attacked by Trump on Twitter, just scored the first goal against the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup final. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 7, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

She didn't need any Russian help to do it, either — Ubbo Ubbo (@TheRealUbboUbbo) July 7, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Just seems fitting Rapinoe would deliver the final F U to Trump! https://t.co/XbtVA8Fdum — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 7, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Megan Rapinoe v Donald Trump – WWE Summer Slam has its headliner. #FifaWWC pic.twitter.com/8T8hBuhuya — Danny Murray (@danjomurray) July 7, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

That picture of Rapinoe, arms wide, holding her golden boot is going to go viral. Trump will be sent that picture on Twitter a billion times and quite rightly. — James (@JC_GreenArrow) July 7, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Fuck Donald Trump, Megan Rapinoe is our queen. 👑 #FDT pic.twitter.com/iUnYMq2y90 — BJ Ong (@whoisBJOng) July 7, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Trump somewhere punching the air watching Rapinoe collect her golden boot — AJ (@EyeOfTheZeiger) July 7, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Wait, Megan Rapinoe won the Golden Boot too?!

Might as well use it to get Trump outta there.#FIFAWWC — P-E Juste (@sirJuste) July 7, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

If Donald Trump is gonna congratulate the USA Women's team and won't make mention of Megan Rapinoe, he needs to be impeached 😂 — Mr Sam (@XammyOfficial) July 7, 2019

Donald Trump, World Cup and

FOX news, and golden boot

your three winning captain

racist aunts Megan Rapinoe pic.twitter.com/aVokQmzfPw — med (@_medinho) July 7, 2019

Dear Meghan Rapinoe, deeply inspired by your bravery. Please dont ever forget: Trump is an asshole and you rock. Xxx from The Netherlands — Karenina2 (@Karenina211) July 7, 2019

RAPINOE: fuck Donald trump and fuck the White House Trump: you should win before you talk shit RAPINOE: HOLD MY FUCKING BEER #Rapinoe #worldcup — keanu cheese (@Jeremyholt27) July 7, 2019