Internet uses US World Cup soccer win — and Megan Rapinoe’s goal — to hilariously troll Trump
Twitter users were quick to begin trolling Donald Trump over the US Women’s World Cup win on Sunday after one of his most vocal critics — team co-captain Megan Rapinoe — scored the first goal on the match in a 2-0 victory.
As one commenter was quick to point out, “Just seems fitting Rapinoe would deliver the final F U to Trump!”
You can share in the victory dancing — and Trump trolling — below:
Megan Rapinoe, attacked by Trump on Twitter, just scored the first goal against the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup final.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 7, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
She didn't need any Russian help to do it, either
— Ubbo Ubbo (@TheRealUbboUbbo) July 7, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Trump: *talks shit*
Rapinoe: #USAxNED pic.twitter.com/5yC1Ao0u2c
— Whole shit (@Wholeudi) July 7, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
We’re all enjoying it. pic.twitter.com/mGLcXNrpY9
— justin (@MurphyFerguson) July 7, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Just seems fitting Rapinoe would deliver the final F U to Trump! https://t.co/XbtVA8Fdum
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 7, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Megan Rapinoe v Donald Trump – WWE Summer Slam has its headliner. #FifaWWC pic.twitter.com/8T8hBuhuya
— Danny Murray (@danjomurray) July 7, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
That picture of Rapinoe, arms wide, holding her golden boot is going to go viral. Trump will be sent that picture on Twitter a billion times and quite rightly.
— James (@JC_GreenArrow) July 7, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Fuck Donald Trump, Megan Rapinoe is our queen. 👑 #FDT pic.twitter.com/iUnYMq2y90
— BJ Ong (@whoisBJOng) July 7, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Trump somewhere punching the air watching Rapinoe collect her golden boot
— AJ (@EyeOfTheZeiger) July 7, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Wait, Megan Rapinoe won the Golden Boot too?!
Might as well use it to get Trump outta there.#FIFAWWC
— P-E Juste (@sirJuste) July 7, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
If Donald Trump is gonna congratulate the USA Women's team and won't make mention of Megan Rapinoe, he needs to be impeached 😂
— Mr Sam (@XammyOfficial) July 7, 2019
Donald Trump, World Cup and
FOX news, and golden boot
your three winning captain
racist aunts Megan Rapinoe pic.twitter.com/aVokQmzfPw
— med (@_medinho) July 7, 2019
Dear Meghan Rapinoe, deeply inspired by your bravery. Please dont ever forget: Trump is an asshole and you rock. Xxx from The Netherlands
— Karenina2 (@Karenina211) July 7, 2019
RAPINOE: fuck Donald trump and fuck the White House
Trump: you should win before you talk shit
RAPINOE: HOLD MY FUCKING BEER #Rapinoe #worldcup
— keanu cheese (@Jeremyholt27) July 7, 2019
Washington Post | OPINION | Megan Rapinoe Missed a Golden Opprtunity to Unite the Nation By Dedicating Her Goal to Donald Trump Jr.
— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) July 7, 2019