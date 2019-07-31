Quantcast
Marco Rubio ripped to shreds for posting Bible quote about an ‘abomination’ that describes Trump to a T

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) posted yet another of quote from the Bible on his Twitter account Wednesday — many of his followers responded to it by calling it a pitch-perfect description of President Donald Trump.

The specific quote cited by Rubio came from Proverbs 6:16-19, which reads, “There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are abomination: arrogant eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that plots wicked schemes, feet that are quick to run to evil, -the false witness who utters lies, and the one who sows discord among kindred.”

Given that Trump has broken fact checkers’ records for presidential dishonesty by telling more than 10,000 falsehoods during his tenure, and given that the president has regularly used blatantly racist rhetoric to sow discord in the United States, Rubio got torn to pieces by followers who called him out for appearing utterly clueless about the character of the president.

Check out some of the top responses below.

