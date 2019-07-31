Marco Rubio ripped to shreds for posting Bible quote about an ‘abomination’ that describes Trump to a T

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) posted yet another of quote from the Bible on his Twitter account Wednesday — many of his followers responded to it by calling it a pitch-perfect description of President Donald Trump.

The specific quote cited by Rubio came from Proverbs 6:16-19, which reads, “There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are abomination: arrogant eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that plots wicked schemes, feet that are quick to run to evil, -the false witness who utters lies, and the one who sows discord among kindred.”

There are 6 things the LORD hates,7 are an abomination;

-arrogant eyes

-a lying tongue

-hands that shed innocent blood

-a heart that plots wicked schemes

-feet that are quick to run to evil

-the false witness who utters lies

-the one who sows discord among kindred. Prov 6:16-19 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 31, 2019

Given that Trump has broken fact checkers’ records for presidential dishonesty by telling more than 10,000 falsehoods during his tenure, and given that the president has regularly used blatantly racist rhetoric to sow discord in the United States, Rubio got torn to pieces by followers who called him out for appearing utterly clueless about the character of the president.

Check out some of the top responses below.

Sounds like you’re saying the lord hates trump and the Republican Party in general.

Because you’ve basically described all that they do. — Mike (@m1k3_f) July 31, 2019

Phony hypocrite. Your sir are a pathetic trump enabling coward. pic.twitter.com/S5aLt8wMkd — Richard Moore (@richardmoore50) July 31, 2019

Let’s see: Arrogant eyes: Trump

Lying tongue: definitely Trump

Hands that she’d inn blood: Trump

Feet that run to evil: Trump

Heart that plot schemes: Trumps entire life is a sheme

False witness: Trump again

Does discord: Trump wins them all Nice, you describe Trump perfectly — William Wallace (@bwoll1219) July 31, 2019

That is not only Sacred Scripture, it is a perfect description of @realDonaldTrump — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) July 31, 2019

Leviticus 19:33-34 33 “‘When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. 34 The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt. I am the Lord your God. — NYCGuy74 – D©️M (@NYCGuy74) July 31, 2019

Who does that remind me of? pic.twitter.com/J9Fjh1XGYU — General William T. Sherman (@secularagnostic) July 31, 2019

where does the LORD stand on senators who won't stop gun violence because the NRA gives them suitcases full of cash? asking for a friend — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 31, 2019

I'll take "Why God Hates Trump" for $500, Alex. — Cindy Viera (@BarbieDahlViera) July 31, 2019

Sounds like you are in deep doodoo with the Big Guy, pal. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) July 31, 2019