Marine Corp band forced to perform in pouring rain before sparse crowd prior to Trump’s July 4th party

In a video posted to Twitter several hours before Donald Trump is scheduled to launch his “Salute to America” Fourth of July party, the Marine Corp band was compelled to perform in the pouring rain before a sparse crowd of early attendees and media awaiting the main event.

According to Jim Spellman of CTGN, the sky opened with a deluge of rain that had people running for cover — only for the military musicians to be paraded out for either a rehearsal or a time-consuming filler until the big show begins.

Earlier in the day, the National Park Service warned that the event could be rained out, with thundershowers moving swiftly into the area.

Watch below: