Meghan McCain complains that Trump’s racist jabs make her job harder: ‘It’s humiliating for me to be on TV’
Meghan McCain hammered her fellow Republicans for staying silent about President Donald Trump’s latest racist attack — and complained that his slurs made her job harder.
“The View” co-host condemned Trump’s attack on four Democratic congresswomen that she has frequently criticized, and she was deeply disappointed to see Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) defend the president.
“It’s deeply xenophobic and racist on a lot of different levels,” McCain said. “My sister was not born in this country, okay? My sister wasn’t born here, she’s as American in every way as I am and everybody else. She also has been subjected to many racist political campaigns, which by the way, Lindsey Graham, you were present for. I remember seeing you there when it happened, so seeing that on ‘Fox & Friends’ was particularly, particularly hurtful.”
McCain has been strongly critical of the same Democratic lawmakers, and has accused Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of anti-Semitism, but she said Trump had crossed a clear line.
“I have never gotten more heat in my entire career, in my entire life,” McCain said, “than I have for the criticism of Congresswoman Omar’s stance on Israel, which we have litigated at length on this show. It’s happened to me on other shows, as well. Stick to the politics. The problem is you’re making this about race, you’re making this about racism. You’re making this about what’s truly American, and it’s all these old racist dog whistles that have plagued this country for so long.”
McCain said she was personally embarrassed by the president’s attacks.
“For me, as the conservative representative on this show, I was so upset coming back yesterday,” she said. “I was in D.C. with my husband, and I came back, like, this is what people think all conservatives are now, and we are not.”
“The cowardice I’m seeing Republicans not speaking out and saying this today is embarrassing,” McCain added. “It’s deeply cowardly.”
McCain said she and Fox News broadcaster Geraldo Rivera were the only two conservatives who’ve spoken out against Trump’s attacks, which she found personally hurtful.
“It can’t just be me and Geraldo,” she said. “Somebody else has to come out against this. I’m serious, it is very petrifying that there is not one sitting member of Congress and come out against this on my side. It’s humiliating for me to be on TV right now.”
Trump’s chief of staff is ‘building an empire for the right wing’ behind the scenes: report
When Mick Mulvaney was representing South Carolina during his years in the U.S. House of Representatives, the far-right Republican had no interest in moderation: he was a member of the Tea Party and the House Freedom Caucus, and he was happy to talk to the John Birch Society. Mulvaney has since gone on to serve in the Trump administration, most recently as acting White House chief of staff — and an in-depth report by Seung Min Kim, Lisa Rein, Josh Dawsey and Erica Werner for the Washington Post delves into the ways in which Mulvaney, now 51, has favored a take-no-prisoners approach when it comes to pushing President Donald Trump’s agenda and doing everything he can to erase former President Barack Obama’s achievements.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chokes up responding to Trump: ‘Time to move on from his conception of America’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Monday fired back at President Donald Trump after he told her to "go back" to her country of origin -- even though she was born in the U.S.
"It's unfortunate that he feels the way he feels about people of color," Ocasio-Cortez explained to NBC News. "It's unfortunate the way he feels about immigrants, naturalized citizens or not."
"What I would tell him is that it's time to move on from him," she continued as she seemed to choke up. "And it's time to move on from his conception of an America that we tried to move past for a long time."
Republicans stuck in survival mode after seeing that challenging Trump will end their career: columnist
The political landscape is littered with former Republican lawmakers who challenged President Donald Trump -- and lost.
Republicans have been silent -- again -- about the president's racist attack on four first-year Democratic congresswomen, following a pattern that has taken hold since Trump first announced his 2016 candidacy, reported the Washington Post.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL) and Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) have all spoken out against Trump -- and all of them no longer hold elected office.