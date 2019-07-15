Meghan McCain complains that Trump’s racist jabs make her job harder: ‘It’s humiliating for me to be on TV’

Meghan McCain hammered her fellow Republicans for staying silent about President Donald Trump’s latest racist attack — and complained that his slurs made her job harder.

“The View” co-host condemned Trump’s attack on four Democratic congresswomen that she has frequently criticized, and she was deeply disappointed to see Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) defend the president.

“It’s deeply xenophobic and racist on a lot of different levels,” McCain said. “My sister was not born in this country, okay? My sister wasn’t born here, she’s as American in every way as I am and everybody else. She also has been subjected to many racist political campaigns, which by the way, Lindsey Graham, you were present for. I remember seeing you there when it happened, so seeing that on ‘Fox & Friends’ was particularly, particularly hurtful.”

McCain has been strongly critical of the same Democratic lawmakers, and has accused Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of anti-Semitism, but she said Trump had crossed a clear line.

“I have never gotten more heat in my entire career, in my entire life,” McCain said, “than I have for the criticism of Congresswoman Omar’s stance on Israel, which we have litigated at length on this show. It’s happened to me on other shows, as well. Stick to the politics. The problem is you’re making this about race, you’re making this about racism. You’re making this about what’s truly American, and it’s all these old racist dog whistles that have plagued this country for so long.”

McCain said she was personally embarrassed by the president’s attacks.

“For me, as the conservative representative on this show, I was so upset coming back yesterday,” she said. “I was in D.C. with my husband, and I came back, like, this is what people think all conservatives are now, and we are not.”

“The cowardice I’m seeing Republicans not speaking out and saying this today is embarrassing,” McCain added. “It’s deeply cowardly.”

McCain said she and Fox News broadcaster Geraldo Rivera were the only two conservatives who’ve spoken out against Trump’s attacks, which she found personally hurtful.

“It can’t just be me and Geraldo,” she said. “Somebody else has to come out against this. I’m serious, it is very petrifying that there is not one sitting member of Congress and come out against this on my side. It’s humiliating for me to be on TV right now.”