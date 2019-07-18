Meghan McCain feels victimized by Trump’s attacks on Omar: ‘You’re taking away my agency to criticize her’
Meghan McCain found a way to make herself the victim of President Donald Trump’s racist screed against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).
The president has been telling the Minnesota Democrat to return to her home country Somalia, which she fled as a refugee at 10, and accused her of supporting al-Qaeda as his supporters chanted “send her back” at a North Carolina rally.
“It was really dystopian,” McCain said. “I was trying to go out to dinner and ignore politics. My family is in town, and came home and saw it on Twitter and then saw it on TV, and look.”
After news of Trump’s racist rant spoiled her evening out with relatives, McCain said she realized that his remarks had robbed her of something else.
“Everyone at this table, and I think, people that watch this show or have ever seen the dumpster fire of my interview with Seth Meyers know I have been one of Ilhan Omar’s most vocal critics regarding Israel, regarding some of her comments I and others interpreted as anti-Semitic,” McCain said. “But the problem right now is, you’re taking away my agency to criticize her policy.”
“You’re making this about race, xenophobia, racism,” she added. “I think any time you’re hitting in a territory where you’re telling any American citizen of a different color than you, to send them back, I too didn’t think this is something I would see in my country, especially going into 2020.”
Later in the segment, McCain complained that Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who Trump also singled out in a racist attack, had suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had encouraged the president by going along with accusations that she and Omar were anti-Semitic.
“Clearly they’re feeling threats from all the way around,” said McCain, who repeatedly accused the pair of anti-Semitism, “but they’re blaming Nancy Pelosi for sort of opening the channels for Trump, and I wish we could all take a collective breath, roll all of this back, and then we can fight about policy on ‘The View’ all day long.”
Anti-vaxxer threatened to kill Democratic congresswoman over vaccine bill: report
A Pentagon contractor has been charged with threatening to kill a U.S. Congresswoman over a bill that would require all public schools receiving federal funds to ensure all children are vaccinated.
The Daily Beast reports the court filing does not name the lawmaker, but they have determined it is Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL). It says Darryl Albert Varnum of Westminster, Maryland is the person named in the criminal complaint filed in federal court.
White House aides fear Trump believes House vote against impeachment means it’s never going to happen: report
A proposal to start impeachment hearings that failed in the House on Wednesday led Donald Trump to optimistically proclaim that his presidency is safe at his North Carolina rally last night. But his proclamation has some White House officials worried the president really believes he is out of the woods.
According to a report at Politico, close aides to the president worry that his comment that "we have all this [impeachment] behind us," may be based on an unfounded notion by Trump about how Congress works.
Speaking at his campaign rally in Greenville, N.C., Trump boasted to the crowd, "I just heard that the United States House of Representatives has overwhelmingly voted to kill the most ridiculous project I’ve ever been involved in: the resolution -- how stupid is that -- on impeachment. I want to thank those Democrats because many of them voted for us, the vote was a totally lopsided 332-95-1.”
Trump campaign refuses to disavow crowd’s racist ‘send her back’ chants
NPR reporter Tamara Keith on Thursday asked the Trump campaign if it wanted to disavow the racist "send her back" chant directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) during a Wednesday night Trump campaign rally.
In response to Keith's question, Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh not only refused to disavow the chants, but then took the opportunity to attack the entire Democratic Party for being aligned with "socialism."
"The Squad, as they call themselves, are now the leaders of the Democrat Party," he replied. "Americans don’t like it when elected officials consistently disparage this country. All the Democrats are pushing socialist ideas that are terrible for America. They are all the same."