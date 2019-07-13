Quantcast
Connect with us

Mike Pence labeled a ‘fake Christian’ for defending inhumane conditions at Trump’s concentration camps

Published

2 hours ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence’s defense of his administration’s detention camps was criticized so heavily on Saturday that the hashtag #FakeChristian trended nationwide on Twitter.

Pence was subjected to an overwhelming stench of urine during his visit to a Customs and Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas.

The public relations trip appeared to have backfired on the VP.

On Saturday, Pence was highly criticized for ignoring his much-professed Christian faith to defend President Donald Trump’s crackdown.

Here is some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘is set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism’: New British cable says Iran deal was killed for ‘personality reasons’

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 13, 2019

By

Sir Kim Darroch sent a blunt secret cable to London warning the President Donald Trump was going to leave the Iran nuclear deal for "personality reasons" involving his hatred for his predecessor, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was negotiated by President Barack Obama.

The newly disclosed cable came one week after the British newspaper published details from a series of cables in with Sir Kim referred to Trump as "inept" and "incompetent." Sir Kim subsequently resigned as Ambassador to the United States.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former Republican Party state chairman charged by police — again

Published

33 mins ago

on

July 13, 2019

By

Charges are piling up for Jonathan Parker after being charged with an offense against a second woman.

"Former Idaho GOP chairman and lobbyist Jonathan Parker now has three pending criminal charges," the Idaho Statesman reported Saturday. "The latest charge, misdemeanor unlawful entry, stems from Parker allegedly entering a woman’s Meridian home without her consent. Parker pleaded not guilty to that charge on July 3, marking his third court appearance on three separate charges over the course of about one month."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Power goes out in New York City — on the anniversary of infamous 1977 blackout

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 13, 2019

By

Forty-two years to the day after the start of the infamous 1977 blackout, the power went out in New York City.

The notorious 1977 blackout resulted in damage to over one thousand stores during looting and rioting.

The New York Police Department arrest over 3,700 people -- the largest mass arrest in the city's history.

Here are some of the scenes from today's outage:

https://twitter.com/WeatherProf/status/1150180115877453826

https://twitter.com/SteveKornacki/status/1150181502224883715

https://twitter.com/kendisgibson/status/1150178148375547904

https://twitter.com/nat_zhang/status/1150188477092438022

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]