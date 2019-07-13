Mike Pence labeled a ‘fake Christian’ for defending inhumane conditions at Trump’s concentration camps

Vice President Mike Pence’s defense of his administration’s detention camps was criticized so heavily on Saturday that the hashtag #FakeChristian trended nationwide on Twitter.

Pence was subjected to an overwhelming stench of urine during his visit to a Customs and Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas.

The public relations trip appeared to have backfired on the VP.

On Saturday, Pence was highly criticized for ignoring his much-professed Christian faith to defend President Donald Trump’s crackdown.

Here is some of what people were saying:

The hashtag #FakeChristian should apply to literally anyone supporting the GOP at this point… You're all full of shit — On The Screens (@PodcastOTS) July 13, 2019

Leviticus 19:33,34

Leviticus 19:33,34

"When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt." Someone remind #FakeChristian @VP. Please. pic.twitter.com/WXWpihNR2r — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 13, 2019

I looked up #FakeChristian in the dictionary and there was a picture of Mike Pence. Then a lightning bolt came from the sky and hit the picture of Mike Pence. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 13, 2019

If only Mike Pence could muster the same fake outrage over kids in cages as he does over kneeling football players #FakeChristian — Joyce Recar (@joyz65) July 13, 2019

"Your beliefs don't make you a better person, your behavior does" #FakeChristianpic.twitter.com/z9IpeY7jLl — S.C (@cns6720) July 13, 2019

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy. — Proverbs 31:8-9#CloseTheCamps #FakeChristian — Nancy Levine 🌊 (@nancylevine) July 13, 2019

"When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying the cross." – Sinclair Lewis (1935)#FakeChristian — Curt Flood, Jr. (@curtfloodjr) July 13, 2019

Christian nationalism is #FakeChristian — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) July 13, 2019

How to tell a #FakeChristian? The inability to see we are all God’s children. https://t.co/gCZ00gRyod — Free Dominguez (@freedominguez) July 13, 2019

Mike Pence standing 3-feet away from #migrant MEN in cages, who haven't had a shower or hygiene in days, weeks. Not a single woman on display, or children. Where it says in the Bible, "Thou shalt Gaslight America"?#FakeChristian #USMexBorder#WhereAreTheChildren — amys 🌊 (@amys_bus_ticket) July 13, 2019

Let’s just say it. The racist, sexist, homophobic greed of Evangelicalism is #FakeChristian — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) July 13, 2019

The hashtag #FakeChristian should apply to all Trump supporters at this point. You goto your safe spaces on Sunday and pretend it makes all your sins and bad decisions of the week worthwhile and okay. You’re all full of shxt! — Mark Bland (@markbland) July 13, 2019

Conservative ‘Christians’ need to finally admit that they sold their Party, their credibility, their very souls for a win in 2016. You can’t be a true Christian and a supporter of Trump and his ilk. Not possible. Ever. #FakeChristian — Ray Rogers (@DenOfRogers) July 13, 2019

AOC at a detention centre before she became famous… And then there is "Mike Pence"…#FakeChristian pic.twitter.com/Bmap7ci858 — Peter Merlin Cane (@PeterMerlinCane) July 13, 2019

Pence the FAKE Christian.#FakeChristian#ThingsJesusNeverSaid

Whosoever locks up the children in cages and keeps them in deplorable conditions shall have a place in heaven. pic.twitter.com/tjJQkKu59y — McSpocky™ 👽🌊 (@mcspocky) July 13, 2019

Mike @VP Pence: You are a liar and a fraud and you certainly are no follower of Jesus Christ. Yes, these ARE 'concentration camps' and you can FVCK your racist, bigoted dream of a White, Evangelical Christian nation. Fvck you, asshole. #FakeChristian pic.twitter.com/O7QmhDv1Rq — Dean Leh (@DeanLeh) July 13, 2019