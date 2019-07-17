MSNBC’s Maddow: Trump is freaking out because of what is about to unspool tomorrow morning

President Donald Trump is likely trying to use his recent racist attacks on four Congresswomen of color as a means of distracting from two other significant scandals he’s facing this week, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said. Both of the scandals will likely “unspool” Thursday morning in the same New York courthouse.

First, beginning at 10:30 a.m. EST, a judge who has been presiding over the campaign finance case in which Michael Cohen was involved, intends to release information involving who else was named in the case. That investigation is pending, and the judge is releasing the sealed documents that were related to the case.

Prosecutors told the judge that they would still like to keep the information under seal because there are additional third-parties involved. The judge in the case denied it, so all of the documents, unredacted, will be released Thursday.

Second, Jeffrey Epstein will appear in court, for his first hearing and the country will find out if he is cooperating with prosecutors.

NBC News released a video Wednesday showing Trump palling around with Epstein and a room full of young women. The men stood in a corner, talking and laughing about the women and how “hot” they were.

Thursday, the world will learn if Epstein was willing to take a bullet for everyone he knows who allegedly joined him in trafficking children. Already Washington, D.C. is bracing for the names that could be released, and it’s possible Trump could be one of them.

