MSNBC’s Maddow: Trump is freaking out because of what is about to unspool tomorrow morning
President Donald Trump is likely trying to use his recent racist attacks on four Congresswomen of color as a means of distracting from two other significant scandals he’s facing this week, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said. Both of the scandals will likely “unspool” Thursday morning in the same New York courthouse.
First, beginning at 10:30 a.m. EST, a judge who has been presiding over the campaign finance case in which Michael Cohen was involved, intends to release information involving who else was named in the case. That investigation is pending, and the judge is releasing the sealed documents that were related to the case.
Prosecutors told the judge that they would still like to keep the information under seal because there are additional third-parties involved. The judge in the case denied it, so all of the documents, unredacted, will be released Thursday.
Second, Jeffrey Epstein will appear in court, for his first hearing and the country will find out if he is cooperating with prosecutors.
NBC News released a video Wednesday showing Trump palling around with Epstein and a room full of young women. The men stood in a corner, talking and laughing about the women and how “hot” they were.
Thursday, the world will learn if Epstein was willing to take a bullet for everyone he knows who allegedly joined him in trafficking children. Already Washington, D.C. is bracing for the names that could be released, and it’s possible Trump could be one of them.
‘Names are going to start coming out’: New report says more elites will be exposed in the Epstein case — and ‘DC is on edge’
Will other powerful people — presumably men — get taken down as a result of the sex trafficking case against Jeffrey Epstein?
That’s the hope of many closer followers of the story, but it’s far from clear what, if any, fallout there will be. Epstein’s connections to Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump have raised suspicions about potential evidence of their wrongdoing, such suspicions remain unproven. Alan Dershowitz has already faced accusations of being involved in Epstein’s crimes, though he denies the charge vigorously.
But a new report from Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman says that “DC is on edge” over the Epstein case, and any elites who have run in his circles could be involved. Dozens of girls, if not more, are believed to be involved in his alleged sex trafficking, and lawyers for some of the women who have accused Epstein are strongly suggesting that other high-profile figures will be implicated.
Trump drops swear word in North Carolina — before whining he has ‘no friends’ as president
In a story about how great he is, President Donald Trump told his North Carolina rally audience on Wednesday that a "business person" he knows always hated him. But he's doing well now anyway because of the president's policies.
"He came up to me and I said, 'How are you doing?' Very warm, you know. 'Hey, how are you doing. Let’s get out of here,'" Trump recalled.
"And he said, 'I’m doing good, you are doing good.' I said, 'Yeah.' I said, 'You know, you don’t like me and I don’t like you, I never have liked you, and you have never liked me. But you are going to support me because you are a rich guy, and if you don’t support me, you are going to be so Goddamn poor, you are not going to believe it.'"
‘It’s so un-American’: Internet scorches Trump supporters for racist chants of ‘Send her back!’
The ignoble highlight of President Donald Trump's rally in Greenville, North Carolina on Wednesday was when his fans doubled down on his racist attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color and targeted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), chanting "Send her back! Send her back!"
Political commentators of all stripes were gobsmacked by the crowd's naked racism — and buried them in condemnation:
The crowd at Trump’s rally chanting “send her back” after the President viciously and dishonestly attacked Ilhan Omar is one of the most chilling and horrifying things I’ve ever seen in politics.