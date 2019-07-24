MSNBC’s Morning Joe laughs at Trump’s furious denials ahead of Mueller testimony: ‘I kind of feel sorry for him’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough laughed out loud at President Donald Trump’s outbursts ahead of Robert Mueller’s highly anticipated congressional testimony.
Trump lashed out repeatedly Wednesday morning against his perceived political enemies and insisted he was a “very innocent president,” and the “Morning Joe” host ridiculed his predicament.
“When you’re the president of the United States,” Scarborough said, “and you have 60 percent of the people in your own party believing that Robert Mueller conducted a fair investigation after, may I remind everyone, after the president called it a witch hunt for a year and a half or so, repeatedly, now the poor guy, and I really — I kind to feel sorry for him this morning, fumbling with his phone, trying to find something to attack.”
Mueller has tapped his longtime aide Aaron Zebley to sit alongside him during the hearings and offer counsel, and Trump has complained that last-minute development is unfair.
“He gets this guy nobody has heard of, calls him a ‘never-Trumper,’ and we don’t know if this guy has any party affiliation,” Scarborough said. “All he’s going to be doing, whispering into Robert Mueller’s ear. It’s really rather sad.”
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough begs Jesus for forgiveness for ever being a Republican
On Wednesday, as House Republicans tied themselves in knots to try to discredit former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony on the Russia investigation, conservative MSNBC host Joe Scarborough tweeted his bitter regret that he had ever counted himself among their number.
"Jesus, forgive me for ever being a Republican," he said.
Before becoming a cable news commentator, Scarborough served three terms as a GOP congressman for Florida, from 1995 to 2001.
Scarborough was initially friendly with Donald Trump in the early part of the campaign cycle, but turned against him once he was in office and has been a critic of him ever since.
Republican accidentally reveals why impeachment is necessary in his attempt to attack Mueller
During former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI) tried to ambush Mueller into admitting that he shouldn't have been investigating President Donald Trump in the first place — but accidentally highlighted a key reason why Congress needs to open impeachment proceedings against him.
"Okay, now volume two, page one," said Sensenbrenner. "Your report boldly states, 'We determine not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgment.' Is that correct?"
"I tried to find that citation, congressman," replied Mueller.
Mueller agrees the president was not exonerated by his report
Robert Mueller agreed that his report did not exonerate President Donald Trump, whom he said tried to influence his investigation.
The special counsel told House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler that the president had exerted undue influence on his investigation of Trump campaign ties to Russia, but he said Department of Justice guidelines prohibited him from charging the president with any crimes.
"The president has repeatedly claimed that your report found there was no obstruction and that it completely and totally exonerated him," Nadler said. "But that is not what your report said, is it?"