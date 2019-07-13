NY Governor refuses to say the New York City is ‘in good hands’ during blackout with the mayor out of town

The long-simmering feud between New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio boiled over on Friday when a large power blackout hit Manhattan.

The mayor of New York City was out of town during the emergency while campaigning in Waterloo, Iowa to be the next president of the United States — a situation that was highly criticized.

“And Governor Cuomo, when you say that this should not have occurred, earlier this evening we heard from Mayor Bill de Blasio, he’s been campaigning in Iowa and he waited for a little bit to determine and assess the severity of the situation before he decided that he would, in fact, return to New York City. Are you confident that in the meantime the city is in good hands while we wait?” Cuomo was asked on MSNBC.

“Well, I know we have the full state team on duty,” he replied.

The governor went on to say that the blackout was well-managed by the state government.

“We have a state power team that is one of the best in the country, if I may say,” Cuomo said. “We have additional state police, we have the National Guard on call. So I feel confident that short-term we have handled it well.”

Watch: