NYT reporter busts Trump for bogus claims about spending ‘a lot of time’ with 9/11 first responders

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that he spent “a lot of time” at Ground Zero with the men and women who were first responders after the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

Trump made this claim despite the fact that there is no evidence the president spent any significant time with first responders, and he was roundly slammed on Twitter for seemingly lying about his role in the aftermath of such a horrific event.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who at the time was a reporter for the New York Post, wrote on Twitter that Trump was certainly not a fixture at Ground Zero, despite his claims.

“So, I covered rebuilding at the WTC for three years after covering the immediate aftermath of the attacks for NY Post,” Haberman wrote. “[Former New York Mayor Rudy] Giuliani was a frequent presence with families, as was [former New York Gov. George] Pataki. I recall one instance where Trump was at the site.”

The most famous Trump-related footage on 9/11 features the real estate mogul boasting that his building at 40 Wall Street was now the tallest building in New York after the World Trade Center was destroyed.