NYT reporter busts Trump for bogus claims about spending ‘a lot of time’ with 9/11 first responders

1 hour ago

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that he spent “a lot of time” at Ground Zero with the men and women who were first responders after the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

Trump made this claim despite the fact that there is no evidence the president spent any significant time with first responders, and he was roundly slammed on Twitter for seemingly lying about his role in the aftermath of such a horrific event.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who at the time was a reporter for the New York Post, wrote on Twitter that Trump was certainly not a fixture at Ground Zero, despite his claims.

“So, I covered rebuilding at the WTC for three years after covering the immediate aftermath of the attacks for NY Post,” Haberman wrote. “[Former New York Mayor Rudy] Giuliani was a frequent presence with families, as was [former New York Gov. George] Pataki. I recall one instance where Trump was at the site.”

The most famous Trump-related footage on 9/11 features the real estate mogul boasting that his building at 40 Wall Street was now the tallest building in New York after the World Trade Center was destroyed.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump campaign zeros in on right-wing grievances to get his supporters to buy over-priced merchandise

2 mins ago

July 29, 2019

President Donald Trump's campaign store recently enacted a war against cities banning non-biodegradable straws, selling their own plastic options for people frustrated by the disintegration of paper straws. It was all part of a strategy to add more grievances to the Trump base to be angry about and a way for Trump to make money on over-priced MAGA swag.

The campaign has pushed out T-Shirts and hats trying to force the president's nicknames for Democrats to catch on. As Politico reported, there are "Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff" shirts, attacking the chair of the House Intelligence Committee using an insult crafted by singer/songwriter Freddie Blassie in 1975. While nerd culture has taken off in the tech boom, among gamers and science lovers, in Trump world, the president is bringing the high school clique-wars between jocks and nerds to the adult world of politics.

Baltimore pastor refuses Trump visit after president insults his city

9 mins ago

July 29, 2019

A pastor from Baltimore on Monday said that he turned down an opportunity to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House after the president spent the weekend calling his city "dangerous" and "filthy."

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Rev. Donte Hickman received a last-minute invitation to meet with Trump at the White House on Monday, and he turned it down because he was "unavailable."

Hickman invited Trump to meet with him in Baltimore last year, but the White House canceled a visit that had been planned for December. Hickman did subsequently go to the White House late last year to talk with Trump about things that could be done for America's cities, and he tells the Baltimore Sun that his invitation to the city is still open.

Florida pastor arrested on 500 counts of child pornography

47 mins ago

July 29, 2019

A Florida minister has been charged with 500 counts of child pornography, reports CBS News.

According to Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials, Charles Andrews, 66, had the pornographic material on his personal computer.

He was also accused of failing to register as a sex offender after a 2006 incident, when he was accused of sexual abuse. His bond is set at more than $5 million.

Watch:

