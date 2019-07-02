Ocasio-Cortez worries the Trump administration may have caused more child deaths than they’ve publicly admitted

Following Tuesday’s inspector general report that President Donald Trump’s migrant camps are a “ticking time bomb” of overcrowding and substandard facilities, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took to Twitter to decry the deaths in these facilities — and to suggest that the Trump administration may have been responsible for more deaths than the ones that have been publicly reported:

These are concentration camps. According to concentration camp experts, people begin to die due to overcrowding, neglect, and shortage of resources. We saw all three of those signs on our trip yesterday. Another person died yesterday. And those are the deaths we know about. https://t.co/MhujNAYohJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez has fought to shine as much light as possible on the issue of the migrant facilities, where half a dozen children have died in recent months.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade downplayed the state of the camps, comparing the situation to an overcrowded house party. Ocasio-Cortez hit back at him, saying, “What was the last ‘party’ you went to where you: Were locked in a cage under armed guard. Drank out of a toilet & given food of such poor nutritional value, for so long, that it gave you mouth sores?”