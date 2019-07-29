One shooter is dead — and police are investigating whether a second is involved in Gilroy shooting
During a press conference late Sunday night, Gilroy, California Police Chief Scot Smithee revealed that the shooters were able to access the Garlic Festival by crossing a nearby creek on the outskirts of the grounds. They then cut the fence and entered the event.
The festival had police posted for security reasons. They “engaged the shooter” in less than a minute, taking him down, Smithee said.
Witness statements describe seeing a second person, Smithee reported during the press briefing. However, the police have not confirmed whether that is true. They are still combing the area searching for another suspect.
Smithee also confirmed four people are dead thus far and at least 15 have been injured.
He also told the press that he didn’t feel comfortable assuming targets, but that it appeared he was simply spraying the crowd at random. That has also been confirmed by several witnesses.
WATCH: Two witnesses describe watching police takedown Gilroy shooter quickly
Two women who survived the Gilroy, California shooting Sunday told a CNN reporter that they witnessed the shooter get taken down by police. Those reports have not been confirmed by any network or police, however.
The two women were vendors at the festival selling honey. They walked away from their booth to the portable toilets set up nearby. When they exited, that's when they heard the first "pop" of the gun. They said that they turned to see the shooter, about ten feet away.
‘We were screaming — we were praying’: Mother recalls parents carrying lifeless little boy after Gilroy shooting
Gilroy, California shooting survivor Patrice Waugh recalled the horrifying scene on the ground at the Garlic Festival Sunday.
The sobbing mother said that she heard the gunfire and grabbed her daughter and searched for safety.
"The shots got very, very loud. And, so, that's when we knew that something was wrong," she recalled to KNTV. "And the vendor that was getting ready to serve me, she actually said, 'Get down! That's gunfire. There's a shooter!' So, we were ducking down, and at that point, instead of me hitting the ground, I picked up my 4-year-old daughter and decided to run."