‘He was ready to do some damage’: Witness says Gilroy shooter ‘walked up almost like in police uniform’

Witnesses of the Gilroy, California shooting reported seeing the shooter wearing some kind of Army fatigues. One witness described it as “almost like a police uniform — almost like.” Another witness described it as a “flack jacket” and a brown hat.

“I didn’t really hear anything,” said Ryan Wallace. “He walked up almost like in police uniform — almost like. He rose his gun up, and, just, started spraying out rounds.”

“Did he shoot one?” asked the NBC Bay Area reporter.

“Yeah, yeah, I watched him do it, and he hit — I was working one of the pieces of equipment here — the play equipment — and he went right up and started spreading and walking across the field.”

Wallace said that the shooter was walking around like a police offer trying to “get stuff done.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was horrifying,” he closed.

Watch the full interview below:

"He was ready to do some damage." Witness describes Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting. https://t.co/EqbCH3kl7g pic.twitter.com/r0WmtjMjoS — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) July 29, 2019