‘He was ready to do some damage’: Witness says Gilroy shooter ‘walked up almost like in police uniform’
Witnesses of the Gilroy, California shooting reported seeing the shooter wearing some kind of Army fatigues. One witness described it as “almost like a police uniform — almost like.” Another witness described it as a “flack jacket” and a brown hat.
“I didn’t really hear anything,” said Ryan Wallace. “He walked up almost like in police uniform — almost like. He rose his gun up, and, just, started spraying out rounds.”
“Did he shoot one?” asked the NBC Bay Area reporter.
“Yeah, yeah, I watched him do it, and he hit — I was working one of the pieces of equipment here — the play equipment — and he went right up and started spreading and walking across the field.”
Wallace said that the shooter was walking around like a police offer trying to “get stuff done.”
“It was horrifying,” he closed.
Watch the full interview below:
"He was ready to do some damage." Witness describes Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting. https://t.co/EqbCH3kl7g pic.twitter.com/r0WmtjMjoS
— NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) July 29, 2019
CNN
WATCH: Two witnesses describe watching police takedown Gilroy shooter quickly
Two women who survived the Gilroy, California shooting Sunday told a CNN reporter that they witnessed the shooter get taken down by police. Those reports have not been confirmed by any network or police, however.
The two women were vendors at the festival selling honey. They walked away from their booth to the portable toilets set up nearby. When they exited, that's when they heard the first "pop" of the gun. They said that they turned to see the shooter, about ten feet away.
One shooter is dead — and police are investigating whether a second is involved in Gilroy shooting
During a press conference late Sunday night, Gilroy, California Police Chief Scot Smithee revealed that the shooters were able to access the Garlic Festival by crossing a nearby creek on the outskirts of the grounds. They then cut the fence and entered the event.
The festival had police posted for security reasons. They "engaged the shooter" in less than a minute, taking him down, Smithee said.
Witness statements describe seeing a second person, Smithee reported during the press briefing. However, the police have not confirmed whether that is true. They are still combing the area searching for another suspect.
‘We were screaming — we were praying’: Mother recalls parents carrying lifeless little boy after Gilroy shooting
Gilroy, California shooting survivor Patrice Waugh recalled the horrifying scene on the ground at the Garlic Festival Sunday.
The sobbing mother said that she heard the gunfire and grabbed her daughter and searched for safety.
"The shots got very, very loud. And, so, that's when we knew that something was wrong," she recalled to KNTV. "And the vendor that was getting ready to serve me, she actually said, 'Get down! That's gunfire. There's a shooter!' So, we were ducking down, and at that point, instead of me hitting the ground, I picked up my 4-year-old daughter and decided to run."