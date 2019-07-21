Quantcast
Connect with us

Panicky Kellyanne Conway was forced to explain to Trump why his Twitter attack on Dem lawmakers was racist: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a behind-the-scenes report in the Washington Post, senior adviser Kellyanne Conway had to frantically explain to Donald Trump that his tweets attacking four Democratic lawmakers — all of whom are women of color — were racist and that he needed to walk them back.

The report states that Trump made the tweets early last Sunday and then was greeted by Conway with bad news after he returned from playing golf.

“President Trump’s own top aides didn’t think he fully understood what he had done last Sunday when he fired off a trio of racist tweets before a trip to his golf course,” the Post reports. “After he returned to the White House, senior adviser Kellyanne Conway felt compelled to tell him why the missives were leading newscasts around the country, upsetting allies and enraging opponents.”

The report goes on to add that Trump defended himself by stating he was riffing off a story he had seen on Fox & Friends and wasn’t sure why it was a problem.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC ) who played golf with the president that fateful Sunday, defended the president while admitting that the president came to the realization that it had caused a problem for his administration and Republicans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He realized that part of it was not playing well,” Graham said in an interview. “Well, he always doubles down. Then he adjusts.”

The Post reports, “The damage control did not save elected Republicans from their chronic struggle to navigate Trump’s excesses. Democrats were demanding a reckoning, a vote on the floor of the House condemning his racist remarks that would showcase their own unity and moral vision. The White House would mobilize an intense whip operation, putting Trump repeatedly on the phone, to keep his members in line. ”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Tens of thousands march again in huge Hong Kong anti-government rally

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 21, 2019

By

Hong Kong witnessed another huge anti-government march on Sunday with seemingly no end in sight to the turmoil engulfing the finance hub, sparked by years of rising anger over Beijing's rule.

The city has been plunged into its worst crisis in recent history by weeks of marches and sporadic violent confrontations between police and pockets of hardcore protesters.

The initial protests were lit by a now-suspended bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.

But they have since evolved into a wider movement calling for democratic reforms, universal suffrage and a halt to sliding freedoms in the semi-autonomous territory.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Racism, Inc.: How Donald Trump profits from xenophobia

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 21, 2019

By

Several of the headlines emerging from the fallout of President Donald Trump’s recent racist behavior claim that fascism is coming to America. It’s perplexing to read them, because they seem to suggest that there is something new to the blatant and unapologetic racism and xenophobia of the Trump camp.  But there really is nothing new here.  No surprises whatsoever.  Just Trump and his team and his supporters doing exactly what they have been doing since before he announced his candidacy in June 2015.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Cop says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be shot following Trump’s racist targeting of The Squad

Published

9 hours ago

on

July 20, 2019

By

Following racist attacks on members of The Squad by President Donald Trump and his supporters, a police officer in Louisiana reportedly said that one of the congresswomen of color should be shot.

Trump has been lashing out at the four first-term congresswomen, who include Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

"A Gretna police officer posted a comment on his Facebook page this past week calling U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a 'vile idiot' who 'needs a round, and I don't mean the kind she used to serve,'" NOLA reported Saturday.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image