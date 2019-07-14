PBS host rips ‘complicit Republican Senate’ for enabling Trump’s ‘predatory racism and bigotry’
Elected Republicans were harshly criticized on Saturday for refusing to condemn President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on young women of color serving in Congress.
Trump told the four first-term members of Congress known collectively as “The Squad” to “go back” to the countries from which they came — despite three of the four having been born in America.
“Tonight’s lead, the president is a racist. That’s it. No doubt in my mind,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said at the beginning of MSNBC’s “Politics Nation” on Saturday.
For analysis, Rev. Al interviewed Alexander Heffner, the host of “The Open Mind” on PBS.
“This is really, Rev, rebirth of a nation, what we’re seeing with this president and this complicit Republican Senate, the refusal to acknowledge that the present trajectory is an immoral one,” Heffner explained. “You know, this president is someone who has exploited a paranoid politics.”
“Let’s be blatant like you said about this. This paranoia is peddling bigotry,” he declared. “It is predatory racism.”
During the 2016 campaign, whenever Trump made racist or xenophobic comments there was a small but reliable chorus of Republican office holders who spoke out. Today, there’s silence, nine hours later.
— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) July 14, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
“That’s his M.O. — predatory racism and bigotry that are enabling these attacks. And I’m pleased that you didn’t repeat those heinous Tweets because those Tweets are, in effect, the textbook definition of racism,” he continued.
“And there used to be in this country an acknowledgment to what Dr. King said about judging people on the content of their character and those tweets did the exact opposite, they judged on the basis of skin color, on the basis of ethnicity and, of course, the faulty premise that these women are not American,” Heffner explained. “These women are American patriots.”
“This is birtherism with steroids,” Sharpton added.
Watch:
Breaking Banner
Trump ‘delights in tormenting Republicans’ — because he knows he’s more powerful than they are: report
A new book details one of President Donald Trump's favorite things to do is take jabs at his own party members in the GOP.
Axios published an excerpt of Tim Alberta's new book "American Carnage," due out this week, calling it "engrossing" and filled with deeply researched details.
As progressives are pointing to the inaction by elected Republicans in wake of the president's latest racist attack, Axios explained this can explain some of the silence.
Former federal prosecutor explains why a case he tried proves Jeffrey Epstein’s legal defense won’t fly
Former federal and state prosecutor Elie Honig worked in the Southern District of New York where accused child molester Jeffrey Epstein is currently being charged. But he has some disagreements with the way the prosecutors and defense are painting the case.
In his weekly segment explaining the legal side of key cases in the news, Honig said that he disagrees with the prosecutors saying that Americans shouldn't read too much into the case being out of the political corruption division.
"All due respect to my former office, yes, attach significance to that," he said. "It’s very unusual. This case ordinarily would be staffed out of the human trafficking unit which I used to supervise in the organized crime unit. The fact that public corruption is on it tells me there is at least one current or past public official involved in this case, somehow or other."
PBS host rips ‘complicit Republican Senate’ for enabling Trump’s ‘predatory racism and bigotry’
Elected Republicans were harshly criticized on Saturday for refusing to condemn President Donald Trump's racist attacks on young women of color serving in Congress.
Trump told the four first-term members of Congress known collectively as "The Squad" to "go back" to the countries from which they came -- despite three of the four having been born in America.