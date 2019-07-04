Quantcast
Connect with us

Pro-Impeachment Amash leaves the GOP — and issues scathing rebuke of Mitch McConnell’s leadership

Published

3 hours ago

on

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), the only Republican lawmaker who backs an impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump, announced that he’s leaving the GOP.

The Michigan Republican faces a tough primary challenge from the Trump-supporting state Rep. Jim Lower, denounced the two-party system as “an existential threat to American principles and institutions” in a scathing op-ed published on the Fourth of July in the Washington Post.

“Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party,” Amash wrote. “No matter your circumstance, I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us. I’m asking you to believe that we can do better than this two-party system — and to work toward it. If we continue to take America for granted, we will lose it.”

Amash pointed to George Washington’s warnings about partisanship in his farewell address.

“True to Washington’s fears, Americans have allowed government officials, under assertions of expediency and party unity, to ignore the most basic tenets of our constitutional order: separation of powers, federalism and the rule of law,” Amash wrote. “The result has been the consolidation of political power and the near disintegration of representative democracy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Amash’s own farewell to the Republican Party included a scathing rebuke of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s tenure.

“These are consequences of a mind-set among the political class that loyalty to party is more important than serving the American people or protecting our governing institutions,” he wrote. “The parties value winning for its own sake, and at whatever cost. Instead of acting as an independent branch of government and serving as a check on the executive branch, congressional leaders of both parties expect the House and Senate to act in obedience or opposition to the president and their colleagues on a partisan basis.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Shouted down: Voters give Indiana Republican an earful on Mueller and Medicare for All

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 4, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) held a town hall meeting with constituents in Fort Wayne, Indiana — and according to KPC News, it did not go well for him, as attendees shouted him down on numerous issues.

Local citizens did not care for Banks' proposal for deep 14 percent across-the-board discretionary spending cuts that exempted national defense. When asked about debt relief for student loans, he replied, "Why should anybody pay off student loans for someone else?" One man who said he was drowning in student debt replied furiously, "How am I supposed to survive? Why is defense spending not touched?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump trashes Justin Amash on his way out of the GOP: ‘Dumb and disloyal — a total loser!’

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 4, 2019

By

On Thursday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to lash out at Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who announced hours before that he was "declaring his independence" from the Republican Party:

Great news for the Republican Party as one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress is “quitting” the Party. No Collusion, No Obstruction! Knew he couldn’t get the nomination to run again in the Great State of Michigan. Already being challenged for his seat. A total loser!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2019

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump faces furious mockery for getting the name of presidential jet wrong: ‘All aboard Aircraft One!’

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump mystified and dismayed Americans by mixing up the name of Air Force One in a carnival-barking tweet drumming up interest in his Fourth of July spectacle.

Trump referred to the presidential jet as "Aircraft One" in the tweet, suggesting that the plane might perform a stunt during Thursday's event.

Other Twitter users quickly corrected his error, and Trump deleted the tweet and sent out a corrected version about an hour later.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image