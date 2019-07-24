Read the entire Mueller report

Quantcast
July 24, 2019

2 hours ago

on

Special counsel Robert Mueller released the report of his findings four months ago from the investigation of President Donald Trump’s campaign ties to Russia.

The 448-page report examines efforts by Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, and whether Trump campaign officials accepted foreign assistance.

The report issued March 22 also examines at least 10 instances of possible obstruction of justice by Trump after his election.

Attorney General William Barr told Congress that Mueller did not establish a Trump campaign conspiracy with Russia, and he concluded the special counsel did not establish evidence of obstruction.

Read the entire report, with redactions, here.

Trump busted for watching Mueller hearing after insisting he would not

July 24, 2019

3 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump insisted he would not watch Robert Mueller's testimony -- but his Twitter account suggests otherwise.

The former special counsel testified about his findings in a lengthy investigation of Trump campaign ties to Russia, and the president tweeted out attacks and denials Wednesday morning ahead of the hearings.

Trump's public schedule for the day was empty until he was set to fly to Wheeling, West Virginia, for a campaign rally, and he tweeted out a quote from Fox News anchor Chris Wallace about the hearings during a brief break in Mueller's testimony.

Watch: 'Idiot' protestor thrown out of Mueller hearing by Capitol Police

July 24, 2019

12 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

As former special counsel Robert Mueller was getting ready to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C., a protestor tried to interrupt the event and was promptly thrown out by Capitol Police.

The protestor shouted about President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, Trump’s 2016 campaign manager. The protestor belted, “Kushner and Manafort downloaded encrypted apps the day of the Trump Tower meeting” and went on to shout, “Kushner and Manafort downloaded encrypted apps the day of the Trump Tower meeting.”

Rep. Jerry Nadler of New Yorker called the protestor an “idiot.”

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough begs Jesus for forgiveness for ever being a Republican

July 24, 2019

54 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

On Wednesday, as House Republicans tried to discredit former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony on the Russia investigation, conservative MSNBC host Joe Scarborough tweeted his bitter regret that he had ever counted himself among their number.

"Jesus, forgive me for ever being a Republican," he said.

https://twitter.com/joenbc/status/1154024494673084417?s=21

Before becoming a cable news commentator, Scarborough served three terms as a GOP congressman for Florida, from 1995 to 2001.

Scarborough was initially friendly with Donald Trump in the early part of the campaign cycle, but turned against him once he was in office and has been a critic of him ever since.

