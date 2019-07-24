Read the entire Mueller report

Special counsel Robert Mueller released the report of his findings four months ago from the investigation of President Donald Trump’s campaign ties to Russia.

The 448-page report examines efforts by Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, and whether Trump campaign officials accepted foreign assistance.

The report issued March 22 also examines at least 10 instances of possible obstruction of justice by Trump after his election.

Attorney General William Barr told Congress that Mueller did not establish a Trump campaign conspiracy with Russia, and he concluded the special counsel did not establish evidence of obstruction.

Read the entire report, with redactions, here.