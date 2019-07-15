Quantcast
Republicans stuck in survival mode after seeing that challenging Trump will end their career: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

The political landscape is littered with former Republican lawmakers who challenged President Donald Trump — and lost.

Republicans have been silent — again — about the president’s racist attack on four first-year Democratic congresswomen, following a pattern that has taken hold since Trump first announced his 2016 candidacy, reported the Washington Post.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL) and Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) have all spoken out against Trump — and all of them no longer hold elected office.

“Republicans who have spoken out forcefully and memorably about Trump are no longer Republican officeholders,” wrote Post columnist Amber Phillips. “It is overly simplistic to say these Republicans retired because of their battles with Trump — though in Ryan’s case, a new book suggests that might be true. But all of them saw the writing on the wall: I can either speak out about Trump, or keep my job. In this Republicans Party, you can’t do both.”

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) took a step toward calling out the president, tweeting that Trump “was wrong to say any American citizen, whether in Congress or not, has any ‘home’ besides the U.S.” — although he made sure to point out he supported the administration’s immigration policies.

“Self-preservation is the default mode of any politician,” Phillips wrote. “Most of the congressional survivors of Trump’s takeover of the Republican Party went into that mode when Trump attacked a federal judge, and again when he didn’t forcefully stand up for peaceful people protesting white supremacy. So when Trump attacks Democratic lawmakers, who are regular boogeymen on Fox News anyway, there’s no political incentive for Republicans to say anything about it.”

“That’s the way Trump has engineered the Republican Party, to be able to get away with whatever he wants to say,” she added. “And it’s working.”

Republican strategist shreds party for defending Trump’s racism: ‘The racist side of Nixon is now’ GOP’s ‘official position’

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 15, 2019

By

Republican strategist Stuart Stevens on Monday hammered his own party for defending President Donald Trump's racist attacks on four Democratic lawmakers.

Reacting to Trump administration official Marc Short telling Fox News that Trump was tapping into "great frustration" with lawmakers such as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), whom Trump had told to "go back" to the country where she was born, Stevens lamented that his party has embraced the ugliest instincts of former President Richard Nixon, who at least kept his most bigoted thoughts private instead of tweeting them out publicly.

"The Republican Party establishment is openly defending racism in a way it’s never done before," he wrote on Twitter. "The racist side of Nixon heard in the White House tapes is now the official position of the Party."

Trump bellows about ‘fake polls’ after he falls behind Democrats in survey after survey

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 15, 2019

By

A new NBC poll released on Sunday is the latest to suggest danger for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, suggesting that he would trail in a hypothetical matchup with several of the top Democratic contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

None of this sat well with the President, who, on Monday morning, accused major news outlets of conspiring to create fake "suppression polls" discouraging his supporters from turning out:

Michael Flynn turned combative after Mueller report release — and now his plea deal may implode: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 15, 2019

By

According to a report at the Daily Beast, former Donald Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has grown increasingly uncooperative and hostile in his dealings with federal investigators and maybe putting a plea deal he agreed to in jeopardy.

The report states that Flynn's truculent attitude toward his prosecution over ramped up right after the Mueller report was released.

"Flynn cut a deal with the special counsel’s office in December 2017 on charges that he lied to the FBI about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador to the U.S," the Beast reports. "To date, he remains the most senior member of the Trump orbit to have flipped on his former boss. In a sentencing memo, prosecutors praised Flynn’s cooperation with the government as 'particularly valuable' both because of his seniority in the Trump campaign and because his early decision to cooperate likely influenced other witnesses in the case to do the same."

