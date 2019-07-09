Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani brutalized by former FBI colleagues for ‘shameful’ attachment to Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

Rudy Giuliani has disappointed and infuriated his former colleagues in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan.

Giuliani served five years in that role, overseeing federal prosecution in Manhattan, and then famously moved on to serve two terms as New York City’s mayor, but these days he’s confounding his former colleagues with his wild TV appearances defending President Donald Trump from various investigations, reported The Daily Beast.

“I have heard not one person defend him,” said Mary Shannon Little, a former assistant U.S. Attorney who worked with Giuliani on high-profile corruption cases. “Rudy’s behavior has sparked a particular kind of outrage. He might as well be Roy Cohn.”

Cohn was Trump’s attorney and mentor, and the two perfected the future president’s legal strategy of denying any allegations and filing aggressive countersuits — and Giuliani’s former colleagues are disappointed to see their old boss tarnish his reputation in service of an apparent lawbreaker.

“Rudy would have been the first to go after a guy like Michael Cohen and use a search warrant to do that,” said Elliott Jacobson, who served in the Justice Department for three decades after he was hired by Giuliani. “The Rudy I knew was a fearless corruption prosecutor. I don’t think he would’ve had any question in going after this guy. He is in my view a different person.”

At least 30 lawyers who once worked for Giuliani were among the more than 1,000 former federal prosecutors who signed a statement declaring that special counsel Robert Mueller’s report would result in multiple felony charges for obstruction of justice against Trump — if Justice Department guidelines did not prohibit indicting a sitting president.

“I think we’re all floored by Rudy,” said Peter Sobol, who signed the statement.

Retired federal Judge John S. Martin, Jr., who preceded Giuliani as U.S. Attorney, said his strategy of attacking Trump’s investigators had been effective — but “shameful” — and he tried to imagine how he would have behaved in Mueller’s role.

“Rudy would be out in front of the television cameras every day telling about the terrible crimes that were committed,” Martin said.

Giuliani responded to the criticism by his former colleagues by attacking their backgrounds and questioning their integrity.

“My former Assistants, except for a few, are quintessential Eastern elite and subscribe to that way of seeing politics,” Giuliani told The Daily Beast. “I am not surprised at their viewpoint, just disappointed as to why they want to insert themselves in a negative way regarding me. I have fond memories of them and don’t expect gratuitous and ill-informed second guessing from them.”


