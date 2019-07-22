Shares blast off as ‘China’s Nasdaq’ debuts
Shares on Shanghai’s new Nasdaq-style technology board soared Monday, with one firm rocketing more than 500 percent, as investors rushed to grab a piece of China’s latest market liberalisation in a frenzied debut.
All 25 components on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech Innovation Board, or STAR Market, were driven sharply higher in a hearty initial endorsement of China’s plan to use the board to help fund fast-growing tech firms and discourage them listing abroad.
Anji Technology, a solar energy battery manufacturer, closed morning trade up 415.44 percent at 202 yuan after earlier soaring as high as 520 percent.
The board’s biggest component, China Railway Signal & Communication, rose 125.64 percent to 13.20 yuan on market-leading turnover of 7.6 billion yuan ($1.1 billion).
The introduction of the board, for which listing and trading rules have been dramatically eased, represents one of China’s most significant financial market reforms yet and a potential weapon in its growing tech rivalry with the United States.
The tech board is yet to draw any household names.
But China hopes it will eventually include listings from among the country’s rich stable of tech “unicorns” — start-ups valued at a minimum $1 billion — which include Alibaba-linked mobile-payments pioneer Ant Financial, ride-sharing giant Didi Chuxing, and online-services platform Meituan-Dianping.
China’s government envisions the board being mentioned in the same breath someday as the tech-heavy Nasdaq, encouraging firms to list at home after the likes of Alibaba and Baidu chose Wall Street.
That will take time — the Nasdaq has more than 3,000 companies listed and is one of the world’s biggest exchanges.
“I think the science and technology board will develop into a major and important sector in China’s capital markets, but it will take a long time, maybe 10 years, 20 years, or even longer,” said Jiang Liangqing, a fund manager at Ruisen Capital Management.
– Leap of faith –
It is a leap of faith for China’s volatility-averse authorities, as its stocks have been given relatively free rein.
For the first time, Chinese companies can list without a track record of past profits or restrictions on IPO pricing.
There will be no limits on price movements for the first five days of trading, after which a daily 20 percent band is imposed.
China’s two main exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen are subject to a 10 percent band to contain volatility.
With attention on the new exchange, those markets languished Monday. Shanghai’s main index was 0.57 percent lower at midday while Shenzhen’s was down 0.87 percent.
The tech board was announced in November by President Xi Jinping as a battle with the United States for technological supremacy heated up.
Xi has called on China’s tech leaders to become global champions, while the US has fought back in part by taking steps to clip the wings of Chinese telecom giant Huawei.
When big tech companies list overseas, the government in Beijing loses influence over their fundraising and Chinese investors cannot share in those companies’ success due to restrictions on purchasing overseas-listed shares.
China realised it needed to loosen up.
“If China didn’t launch this new tech board now, it would miss the chance to transform its economic development into this ‘new economy’ mode,” said Yang Delong, chief economist at First Seafront Fund.
But there are concerns that the new board could siphon liquidity from China’s main markets, already pressured by slowing economic growth and the US trade war.
As a result, analysts believe regulators will take a measured pace in growing the tech board.
“The (main) markets are in a downturn now and if giant companies list on the tech board initially, market capital will be diverted. The market cannot bear that,” said Yang.
“The new board won’t drain too much from the main boards.”
Breaking Banner
Trump-loving news network hires Russian propagandist linked to 2016 election interference: report
According to a report at the Daily Beast, a San Diego broadcasting operation that is vying with Fox News to catch the eye of Donald Trump is employing a reporter with links to Russian efforts to manipulate the 2016 election.
One America News Network (OANN), which was once home to Fox personality Tomi Lahren, now employs Kristian Brunovich Rouz, who joined the network and is still doing work with Russian government-run Sputnik.
According to the report, Sputnik "played a role in Russia’s 2016 election interference operation, according to an assessment by the U.S. intelligence community."
Ex-Bush aide says Trump falls back on racism because he’s losing his mind: ‘Take him to Walter Reed for a full medical’
MSNBC contributor Elise Jordan said President Donald Trump was stuck peddling racism because he's losing his mental faculties.
The former speechwriter and National Security Council staffer in George W. Bush's administration said Trump's attack on four Democratic congresswomen betrayed his inherent racism, and showed that he's mentally diminished.
"I think you're being a little bit too charitable regarding Donald Trump having an actual strategy in the first place," Jordan told "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough. "I think that this is who he is -- he's racist."
"You have seen it, you know, his entire career," she continued, "whether it's calling for five young black men who are innocent to be executed. you see it in his comments consistently throughout the course of his campaign wanting to ban an entire religion from entering the country, and just this week the horrible remarks that, you know, an elected official -- elected by her fellow countrymen and women should be grateful to be in the country and should leave otherwise."
Anger soars over vicious mob attack on Hong Kong protesters
Anger soared in Hong Kong on Monday over a vicious assault on pro-democracy protesters by suspected triad gangsters that left dozens wounded, a dramatic escalation of the political turmoil plaguing the Chinese city.
The financial hub's roiling unrest took a dark turn late Sunday when gangs of men -- most wearing white T-shirts and carrying bats, sticks and metal poles -- set upon anti-government demonstrators as they returned from another huge march earlier that day.AFP / John SAEKI Hong Kong conflict
Footage broadcast live on Facebook showed people screaming as the men beat multiple protesters and journalists in Yuen Long station and inside subway trains, leaving pools of blood on the floor.