Ted Cruz gets roasted for boycotting Nike over Betsy Ross shoes: ‘No one wants your business!’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was drowned in ridicule after promising he would quit wearing Nike shoes and apparel over the recall of a USA-themed sneaker.

The sneaker giant yanked the Air Max 1 USA created to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, but NFL star-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick pointed out the shoe’s Betsy Ross design — which featured a U.S. flag with 13 white stars — had been appropriated by white nationalists.

Nike pulled the shoes before they could go on sale this week, outraging conservatives who already loathe Kaepernick for protesting racism and police violence by kneeling during on-field performances of the National Anthem.

“Yep, I own lots of @Nike I’ve been a life-long customer, since I was kid,” Cruz complained. “But they’ve now decided their shoes represent snide disdain for the American flag. Since they don’t want my business anymore, I won’t buy any more. Can anyone recommend a good sneaker co that’s not so woke?”

Other Twitter users mocked the Texas Republican.

