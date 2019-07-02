Ted Cruz gets roasted for boycotting Nike over Betsy Ross shoes: ‘No one wants your business!’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was drowned in ridicule after promising he would quit wearing Nike shoes and apparel over the recall of a USA-themed sneaker.

The sneaker giant yanked the Air Max 1 USA created to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, but NFL star-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick pointed out the shoe’s Betsy Ross design — which featured a U.S. flag with 13 white stars — had been appropriated by white nationalists.

Nike pulled the shoes before they could go on sale this week, outraging conservatives who already loathe Kaepernick for protesting racism and police violence by kneeling during on-field performances of the National Anthem.

“Yep, I own lots of @Nike I’ve been a life-long customer, since I was kid,” Cruz complained. “But they’ve now decided their shoes represent snide disdain for the American flag. Since they don’t want my business anymore, I won’t buy any more. Can anyone recommend a good sneaker co that’s not so woke?”

Yep, I own lots of @Nike I've been a life-long customer, since I was kid. But they've now decided their shoes represent snide disdain for the American flag. Since they don't want my business anymore, I won't buy any more. Can anyone recommend a good sneaker co that's not so woke? https://t.co/XQfO9Dh737 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 2, 2019

Other Twitter users mocked the Texas Republican.

Whatever you choose make sure they are comfortable for when you are on your knees in front of this president. — Derek (@DerekusMaximus1) July 2, 2019

Why don’t you put two Chick Fil-A bags on your feet and then go fuck yourself. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 2, 2019

Ted's holding out for Confederate Flag crocs… — Right-Wing Jesus (@RightWingJesus) July 2, 2019

This can only help Nike. — HowDidWeGetHere ❤️🇺🇸 (@howdidwegether8) July 2, 2019

I don’t know how many times I have to say this but it’s not the Current flag. It was the 13 colonies flag. If you don’t recall from American history, black people were slaves at this time. So maybe use compassion and understand why some people would be offended by this flag. — Brittany Cope (@bravebrit1882) July 2, 2019

I guess you'll just have to be content with figuratively walking all over the US flag like usual. — Sammy Samsonite (@LexLuthier34) July 2, 2019

Senator Cruz, if you're more outraged by Nike than ongoing racial injustice, and children in cages without soap and toothbrushes, your priorities are tragically out of whack. — PamLeitterman (@pleitter) July 2, 2019

Nike is the Greek goddess of victory. So yes I can see why they might not be the right fit for you. — Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) July 2, 2019

No👏one👏wants👏your👏business 👏 — Րυɱ૦Ր Һคς ɿ੮ 🍑🏛️ (@BrandiLynn4Ever) July 2, 2019

If you don't mind cheap knock offs, ask @IvankaTrump — m callaghan (@mark_callaghan1) July 2, 2019

Wrap some aluminum blankets on your feet. I hear our government finds that acceptable footwear. — ajas_hippie_mom (@jodybook) July 2, 2019

I think knowing Ted Cruz for sure doesn’t wear Nike, definitely helps the brand. Men who kiss up to con artists who call their wives ugly don’t make good brand ambassadors anyway! Please go barefoot Ted! — Gailen David (@gailendavid) July 2, 2019