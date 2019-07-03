Quantcast
Connect with us

‘The alarm’s gone off’: The economy is showing one important sign of heading into recession

Published

2 hours ago

on

A leading indicator of an impending recession is sounding — loudly, according to analysts.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve, as of this week, has been inverted for a full quarter, which has flipped ahead of each of the last official recessions over the past 50 years, without a single false alarm, reported Slate.

A yield curve becomes inverted when the return on long-term U.S. government bonds dip below short-term bonds, which is seen as a sign the market expects weak or nonexistent growth in the next few years, and little inflation.

Yield curves don’t cause recessions, but their inversion can make business leaders reluctant to hire or invest because they’re worried about economic slowdown.

The last time an inverted yield curve didn’t signal a recession was a brief inversion in the 1960s, when growth dropped but did not fall all the way into the negative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The yield curve started to invert this year in March, which prompted concerns, but it has now stayed upside-down for a full quarter — which has been the leading indicator of recession.

“The alarm’s gone off,” said Campbell Harvey, the Duke University finance professor who first noticed the relationship between yield curves and recessions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How Trump exploited poverty-stricken Americans’ patriotism for personal gain

Published

1 min ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

By many important measures the United States is not a democracy. It is an oligarchy.

The evidence is not hidden. Ninety percent of the wealth in the United States is held by 1 percent of households. Intergenerational class mobility has been stagnant for several decades. The racial wealth gap continues to persist. It is so extreme that economists and other experts predict that African-Americans as a group will have zero wealth by 2053. "Tax reform" has continued to divert money upward to the very rich and away from all other Americans. Political scientists Martin Gilens and Benjamin Page have shown that America's elected officials are almost wholly unresponsive to the political demands of the average American.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas GOP rep. advises Trump to ‘ignore’ the Supreme Court and ‘print the Census’ with citizenship question

Published

43 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has advised President Donald Trump to "ignore" the U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to allow a citizenship question to be included in the next U.S. Census.

Roy made the remarks during a Twitter conversation about the decision to uphold a lower court's ruling that the citizenship question could not be included while a lawsuit against the move is being litigated.

"Very surprised that [email protected]? surrendered without a battle on this issue," radio host Hugh Hewitt wrote.

“If the case is truly over, it would be one of the biggest legal defeats of the Trump presidency.” Very surprised that ?@realDonaldTrump? surrendered without a battle on this issue. https://t.co/p4bLCRcO9E

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This is bizarre’: Onlookers stunned as Trump flagrantly contradicts his own administration on census forms

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump contradicted two of his cabinet agencies to deny "fake" reports that his administration had agreed to print census forms without a citizenship question.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week that the Trump administration had not offered a compelling legal argument to include the question, and the president at first claimed the White House lawyer would seek to delay the census process.

But the Department of Justice and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said this week the administration would go ahead and print forms without the question to meet the constitutionally mandated deadline.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]